In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 22
10:04 p.m.: A man requested police assistance in removing a woman from his motel room at Captain's Lodge Motel at 237 Eastern Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 21
8:07 p.m.: A caller reported that he was assaulted at Burnham's Field.3:05 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 8 Mt. Vernon St. for a report of damaged white vinyl fence. The caller explained that the fence, which separates his yard form 11 Maple St., was bent towards his house. He said that the damage occurred when the residents at 11 Maple St. placed objects up against it which he believed to be a broken-up shed. He explained that there is an ongoing neighbor feud which includes disputes over decks and other issues. Police attempted to make contact with the residents of 11 Maple St., but no one was home.
11:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Brace Cove, and disposed of safely.
6:32 a.m.: A caller reported that there is an argument in the drive-through line at the Dunkin Donuts at 103 Eastern Ave. and a vehicle backed up into her car.
Friday, Nov. 20
6:27 p.m.: A goat was reported to have escaped again from 101 Wheeler St.
5:21 p.m.: A woman was reported to have entered a Allen Street home with no shirt on.
9:07 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Washington Street, and disposed of safely..
8:53 a.m.: A man came into the police station to report that a Blink security camera, valued at $75, was taken from his home at Dolliver Neck Drive. The man explained that he had placed the camera on his roof and noticed on Nov. 14 that it was missing. He has a video of a neighbor walking past the camera. The neighbor called to say he had not taken the camera, but did have an issue of where the camera was being pointed into his home.