In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Jan. 8
12:16 a.m.: A caller from 88 Washington St. reported that her neighbor is arguing and threatening her over a parking spot. She stated that she is afraid to speak with him. Thirty minutes later, peace was restored according to police reports.
Thursday, Jan. 7
7:01 p.m.: A past larceny out of a motor vehicle at Witham Street was reported. A bag full of change was taken, the caller explained, and there was no forced entry.
3:39 p.m.: A woman from Eliot Community Human Services called to report that a missing person was last seen Tuesday at McDonald's. The mother will file a missing person report if further action is needed.
2:48 p.m.: A caller reported that the construction crew at 4 Eastern Point Blvd. is playing loud music while working. The construction noise is not the issue, the caller explained, rather the music.
1:15 p.m.: A woman called the station to report that a yard sign reading 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' had been stolen from her front yard on East Main Street. The caller also told police that she had received an anonymous letter in the mail last week regarding the sign and believes whoever wrote the letter stole the sign. An officer explained to the caller that there had been a rash of larcenies and break-ins the area. She explained to police that she does not believe that this incident was related and that the motive was political.
11:50 a.m.: A man contacted police to report that his motor vehicle was broken into on Wednesday, Jan. 6, while parked in the area of 77 Rocky Neck Ave. He explained that whoever broke in stole checkbooks from his car. A similar incident was reported to an officer on Jan. 6 in the same area of Rocky Neck.
8:33 a.m.: A caller from Blake Court reported that her yellow Labrador retriever named Henry had gotten away from her. The dog was not wearing a collar. The owner called back an hour later to inform police that the dog had been located.
6:53 a.m.: A 43-year-old Washington Street man was arrested on a warrant