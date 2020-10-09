In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:

Friday, Oct. 9 

12:11 a.m.: A caller from Herrick Court reported that an individual was sitting on her stoop. 

Thursday, Oct. 8

5:06 p.m.: Three hypodermic needles were recovered at 67 Middle St. and disposed of safely.

4:10 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was retrieved from 58 Maplewood Ave. and disposed of safely.

11:39 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Addison Gilbert Hospital at 298 Washington St. for a report of an elderly man with dementia attempting to drive. The man didn't have a license. 

 

