In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Aug. 28
9:01 a.m.: An Oak Street resident reported his and wife's debit cards went missing from their car sometime overnight and believed the doors were locked. Police said there was no broken glass. The wife did receive notice that her card had been flagged for fraud. Both were advised to cancel the cards.
Parking complaints were lodged about vehicles at the Magnolia Fire Station on Fuller Street at 5:50 a.m. and on Perkins Road at 6:39 a.m.
Medical emergencies: Aid was given in response to calls form Toronto Avenue at 12:45 a.m. and Orchard Street at 2:49 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Motor vehicle stops made on Commercial Street at 9:22 a.m., Route 128 south at 4:39 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Williams Court at 5:15 p.m., Main Street at 7:41 p.m., Webster Street at 9:25 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:36 p.m., and East Main Street at 10:56 p.m. Citations or warnings issued to all drivers.
10:10 p.m.: Disturbance on Cleveland Street reported. Officers found no problem.
8:50 p.m.: Suspicious motor vehicle reported at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Medical emergencies: Aid was given on Marshfield Street at 8:47 a.m., Thurston Point Road at 11:48 a.m., Washington Street where the patient was taken to the hospital at 1:39 p.m., Sylvan Street at 5:21 p.m., and to a person who had taken "three hits of good smoke and tequila" on Hancock Street at 8:20 p.m.
7:19 p.m.: A Lepage Lane resident reported being a harassed by a person banging on the door. The incident is being investigated.
7:10 p.m.: A trespasser reported on Commonwealth Avenue.
Parking complaints were lodged about vehicles at Gloucester Chiropractic on Main Street at 10:43 and 11:53 a.m., and on Mount Pleasant Avenue at 7:55 p.m.
7:35 p.m.: A 28-year-old Lawndale Circle man was issued a citation and criminal complaint for unlicensed operation and speeding. An officer reported seeing the driver going around Grant Circle at 35 m.p.h. or higher before losing control and spinning out on the rotary's grassy area. The driver stopped then pulled into the circle before traveling on Washington Street. When stopped, the driver only had a learner's permit and because no licensed driver was with him, police had the car towed.
4:15 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident in Market Basket lot on Gloucester Crossing Road. Property damaged but no injuries reported.
Summonses: Police were unable to serve papers on Shepherd Street at 9:30 a.m. and on Duncan Street at 2:48 p.m.
10:28 a.m.: Disturbance on Ronna Road reported.