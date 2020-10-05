In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 4
7:38 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. for a report of an unwanted guest. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a security staffer who explained that he had observed a male guest behind the rooftop bar serving patrons, while the on-duty bartender had stepped away. According to the video surveillance, the man topped off drinks, handed out beers and made approximately eight drinks in total. The security staff member identified the man, who was staying at the hotel with his wife for their anniversary. An officer spoke with the suspect in front of the hotel as the couple was packing personnel belongings into their car. The man explained that he had already removed the hotel charge of $398.77 and a $24 charge made at the hotel boutique from his credit card and believed that the bar was open due to no signage stating otherwise. The couple were threatening to sue the hotel and place negative comments on the internet for being asked to leave the premises.
4:29 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Bass Rocks Golf Club to investigate a report of past destruction on the property. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the club manager who reported that during the night someone had trespassed on the property and pulled out all the wiring on the sprinkler system electrical box. The manager also pointed out where the word "JEW" was carved into the 7th green in large letters. The manager noted that this is not the first time that vandals have caused damage to the property.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 3
10:33 p.m.: A person was reported to have refused to pay cab fare by the 7-Eleven on Washington Street. The person eventually paid the cab.
7:22 a.m.: A dead animal was reported on a private road in East Gloucester.
12:41 a.m.: A caller from Davis Street Extension reported an unruly guest. Upon the police arrival, the individual had left and peace was restored.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Oct. 2
11:14 p.m.: A dog that resides at 29R Sargent St. was reported to be outside and barking.
7:01 p.m.: A verbal argument was reported to be taking place on Forest Street over someone's "weight."
4:30 p.m.: A caller from 134 E.Main St. reported that a motor vehicle had been stolen. He called back shortly afterwards to report that he had misplaced it and found it.
4:27 p.m.: A caller from 48 Friend St. reported an uncapped syringe in the driveway next to the dumpster. One needle was recovered.
3:37 p.m.: About 20 kids were reported to be on the basketball courts of Burnham Field drinking Twisted Tea, which contains alcohol. Upon arrival, police found that no one was drinking and the kids cleaned up the mess.
11:25 a.m.: A hypodermic needle on Chestnut Street was was recovered and disposed of safely.
10:09 a.m.: Shaun M Hinckley, 35, homeless, was arrested after police were dispatched to Prospect Square for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police found Hinckley causing a disturbance. A warrant check came up positive and Hinckley was placed under arrest on the active warrant.
9:17 a.m.: A morning walker of Eastern Point wanted Animal Control to know that a deer and three does were walking around as they were worried that the animals might get hurt.
8 a.m.: Police were notified by the Department of Public Works that someone had vandalized the shooting range target frames at the Forest Lane shooting range. It was reported that someone had ripped them in half and threw them into the woods so they couldn't be used. The officer on call advised the Gloucester Police Training Division regarding the damage.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.