In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 30
9:56 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 17 Cole Ave. for a report of squatters camping on the property. As police walked through the gate, they observed a camper trailer and a fireplace made with stones. Noises could be heard inside the camper, and police knocked on the front door. The door opened and a man informed police he had been given permission to put the camper there and stay on the property. Police believe that this is a civil issue at this time.
Sunday, Nov. 29
2:35 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Riggs Street for a report of a vandalized motor vehicle. The caller explained that overnight or early Monday morning his truck had all its sides scratched, sugar put in the gas tank, and both license plates stolen while it was parked in front of 19 Riggs St. overnight. He said he does not know who vandalized his car and has no suspects in mind.
12:44 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found in the grass between the buoy and concrete walkway at Cripple Cove Playground on East Main Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.
Saturday, Nov. 28
7:06 p.m.: A man in a camouflage jacket was reportedly pan-handling by the Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. Police were able to locate the man despite his attempt to elude officers by wearing camo, the official report read. He left the area.
5:34 p.m.: Report of a possible larceny at Walgreens at 201 Main St. Upon arrival, police spoke with the store manager who explained that the staff had located an open 100-caplet box of Tylenol Extra Strength and an open box of UBL Harman Endurance Run headphones in one of the aisles. Near the open merchandise, they also located court papers. It was stated that nobody witnessed the shoplifting and staff were unsure of when the items were stolen. Police were informed of a recent incident of shoplifting and was told that this incident may have occurred during that time or be related.
4:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Grace Center at the end of Gould Court for a report of past larceny that was recorded on surveillance cameras. The victim told police had left his items in bags unattended and when he came back he found that items had been stolen out of the bags. He believed that several powerpacks and other items were missing, but had not completely looked through his bag to figure out how many items or the approximate value of items that had been stolen. The Grace Center has several video cameras throughout the property and notified the man that the incident was recorded. Attempts will be made to contact the Grace Center for video footage which could lead to future criminal charges. At this time, a report is on file pending further evidence and information.
Hypodermic needles, one found in the yard by 12 Chestnut St. at 10:11 a.m. and the other in the parking lot by Sheedy Park at 88 Pleasant St. at 12:21 p.m., were retrieved and disposed of safely.
Friday, Nov. 27
2:04 p.m.: A man walked into the station to report that someone tried to open a credit account under his social security number in Alabama but that credit reporting agencies blocked it.
1:47 p.m.: William D Skrobacz, 48, of 9 Pearl St. was arrested at Burnham's Field on a charge of possession of fentanyl. The arrest came when police were dispatched to the area of Burnham's Field for a caller's report of a man wearing dark pants and a blue shirt near the softball field "shooting up." On arrival, police observed a man on the softball field bleachers that matched the description. As the police began to approach the man, he walked away. When police called out to him to stop, the man turned to face the officer and asked, "Me?" and then turned away again. As he was turning his back, he bent forward at the waist and appeared to be attempting to tuck something into his waist band. Police quickened their pace toward the man, who then dropped to one knee. Police said the man told them he "had a few drinks" on the bleachers and had no needles on him. Police continued to talk with the man who then reportedly told them he had just "shot up" on the bleachers. He explained that he had two unused needles and that he had probably thrown the used needle on the ground near the bleachers which police were unable to locate. Police said Skrobacz initially denied trying to hide anything then he stated that he was attempting to hide the needle. Police checked his waistband but did not find anything then checked Skrobacz' shoes, where they found a small twist bag of white power that police believe to be fentanyl. Prior to leaving with Skrobacz in custody, a group of youths flagged down police to inform they that they were watching Skrobacz and almost left the park because his actions were making them uncomfortable.
8:42 am.: Edward J Stanley, 38, of 45 Willowood Road was arrested on a straight warrant the police were dispatched to serve. The arrest warrant had been requested by the Beverly Police Department. Stanley was taken into custody without incident. While police were reading Stanley his Miranda rights from a card, he kept repeating "I don't know what I did wrong."