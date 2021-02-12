In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Feb. 12
8:08 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing was disposed of safely.
12:09 a.m.: A caller from 161 East Main St. reported that a large tractor trailer unit is idling in the area of Americold. Police confirmed that the tractor trailer moved to another location.
Thursday, Feb. 11
9:38 p.m.: A caller reported vandalism to his truck on Wonson Street. The caller showed an officer the damage on the hood of his truck, which he thought was possibly done with an ice pick or other tool. The truck owner noticed the damage Wednesday and believes it was done Tuesday night and told police he believes he knows who did it.
4:07 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 7 Railroad Ave. for a report of a road rage incident. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the reporting party who explained that she was traveling in her car in the wrong direction of the Shaw's parking lot when she began getting yelled at by a man who was driving his truck in the proper direction. A verbal argument ensued and the man got out of his vehicle to yell at her.
9:24 a.m.: The state Department of Children and Families reported a juvenile with last known address in Gloucester was missing and possibly headed to the Lowell area.