In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 5
6:21 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Shaw's on Railroad Avenue for a report of a suspicious substance found on the floor. Upon arrival, an employee explained that they had found a napkin on the floor of register two. they stated that is appeared to be a white substance in the napkin. They had already placed it in a plastic bag and tied a knot in it.
12:14 p.m.: A landlord and tenant dispute was reported at 7 Riggs St.
8:25 a.m.: A man came to the Community Impact Unit to report a larceny that occurred on Nov. 2 in the morning. He explained that while sitting at Brown's Mall warming up he left two plastic bags with personal items on the floor near the hearing aid store front. When he went to pick them up they were gone. A video that police acquired previous to the man's report showed a man look through the bags, walk away, and then come back and take the two bags. The man who made the report explained that he knew the man in the surveillance footage.