In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Tuesday, April 25
7:36 p.m.: A caller reported a Hartz Street neighbor was burning trash near a fence at night. The call was transferred to the Fire Department.
6:43 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Stage Fort Park’s municipal lot on Hough Avenue at 10:30 a.m., on Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 Extension at 2:29 p.m., Blackburn Circle and School House Road at 2:44 p.m., and at Blackburn Circle on Dory Road at 4:16 p.m.
3:10 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop at Maplewood and Gloucester avenues resulted in police filing a criminal complaint.
11:49 p.m.: A a 67-year-old man with no known address was arrested on an active warrant after police received a complaint about men loitering on a bench at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
10:14 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Main Street.
1:21 a.m.: A report of a disturbance in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 27-year-old Gloucester man on charges of having an uninsured vehicle on a public way and driving with a revoked registration. Police arrived and saw a 2012 black Nissan Leaf parked with the owner behind the wheel, the report states. After running the vehicle’s registration, dispatch said the vehicle’s license was revoked for lack of insurance. The driver believed he had paid his insurance. The vehicle was towed.
Monday, April 24
9:05 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of threats on Bray Street.
8 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of a report of drug activity on Beckford Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:24 p.m. and on Cleveland Street at 7:02 p.m.
4:37 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Main Street.
4:02 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from Lighthouse Way.
Sunday, April 23
Peace was restored after disturbances at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue at 6:56 a.m. and on Lepage Lane at 6 p.m.
4:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south prior to Exit 50. The call was referred to another agency.
10:13 a.m.: Police took a report of elder abuse on Washington Street.
2:01 a.m.: An individual refused treatment following a single-car crash in the vicinity of 273 Washington St. The vehicle was towed.
Saturday, April 22
10:30 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old Rockport resident on a charge of assault and battery after a report of an assault on Lepage Lane.
9:03 p.m.: The shellfish constable reported that individuals were shooting off fireworks at the Stone Pier on Atlantic Street and a wooden sign was set on fire near the marsh. The Fire Department was notified.
11:11 a.m.: The Fire Department requested help with traffic during a response to YMCA housing on Middle Street.
Friday, April 219:09 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street.
8:56 p.m.: After a report of harassment at Heights of Cape Ann, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 36-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of criminal harassment. The case was under investigation.
7:09 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
6:20 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.