In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 3
5:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Cape Ann Marina for a past larceny. The caller explained to police that he was missing four black Sms 130 Shimano Gold Series tuna reels and rods from his boat. The rods had been left out on the deck in rod holders overnight. The caller believes that the rods were stolen between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Shortly after the conversation, dispatch informed the police that another boat owner at the dock was missing tuna rods from his boat. The second boat owner had reported that he was missing approximately 10 different tuna rods.
12:52 a.m.: Police responded to the area of the Jodrey State Fish Pier for a report of someone swinging a bat at another person. Upon arrival, the police observed three teenagers walking down Parker Street, one of which was carrying a bat. Police inquired what they were doing and they replied that they had just been walking around town and went to the fish pier to look at a car that was for sale. They explained that they had found the bat and were just playing around with it.
Sunday, Aug. 2
7:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the parking lot at Wingaersheek Beach to take a report of a stolen backpack. The woman told police that approximately 20 minutes prior to their arrival, she had placed the bag down for just a couple minutes while she stood about 30 to 40 feet away when it was stolen. Inside the bag was her iPhone, two camera lenses (estimated value of $2,000), camera batteries, camera memory cards, and a wallet containing $200 in cash and miscellaneous cards. She described the bag to be a black Low & Sons bag, having luggage-like handles, and a visible green hand sanitizer bottle in the side pocket.
1:15 p.m.: A woman from an apartment at 43 Prospect St. reported that she allowed a friend to borrow her vape pen and now he won't return it.
12:34 p.m.: A caller from Wellspring House at 99 Washington St. reported that a tenant was making threats toward an employee and would like an officer to stand by to keep the peace.
12:08 a.m.: A loud pool party was reported on Blynman Avenue.
Saturday, August 1
11:04 p.m.: Beauport Hotel security was attempting to remove a guest from the grounds at 55 Commercial St.
9:37 p.m.: Loud karaoke music was reported from Juniper Road.
10:23 a.m.: Multiple units were dispatched to 498 Washington St. for a report of a structure fire. Smoke was observed pouring out of multiple windows in the residence and neighbors reported that they were unsure if anyone was inside. After making entry, officers had to retreat as the smoke was too thick and the interior was extremely hot. Dispatch confirmed that no one was inside the house and Gloucester Fire Department were briefed and assumed command. Gloucester Police Boat arrived and began fighting the fire from the river with assistance from the harbormaster. The fire was eventually extinguished.
8:58 a.m.: A possible sick skunk was reported by 13 Beauport Ave.
8:20 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near the Magnolia Variety at 2 Haymond St. and disposed of safely.
Friday, July 31
8:11 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Annisquam Yacht Club to investigate a noise complaint and subsequent disturbance across the river on Wingaersheek Beach. Both the police and harbormaster went to the beach, and pulled up alongside a small cabin cruiser that was reported to the source of the noise. The owner admitted to playing music from the stereo on his boat and that other boaters and beachgoers had requested he lower his music. He explained that he refused because he thought he was being targeted.
4:06 p.m.: A caller from Home Style Laundry reported that someone in the store was causing a disturbance.
3:54 p.m.: A caller from Sunset Hill Road reported that he had been scammed on Venmo.
3:11 p.m.: Police spoke with three women at Half Moon Beach who had reported that they were at the cannons when a man in a white boat with a green stripe drove back and forth staring at them. They believe that he was also taking photos of them. Upon walking down to the cannons, police were unable to observe this boat in the Inner Harbor.