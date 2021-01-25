In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, January 24
6:56 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Beauport Hotel for a past larceny. The security manager explained that earlier that day, a woman had stolen a pink cashmere winter hat worth $98. A video showed the woman walking around a stand for several seconds before grabbing the hat and walking off and entering the bathroom. The woman was also carrying a bag after purchasing some items from the gift shop prior to the incident. Police were able to make contact with the Beverly resident via phone and explained that they were calling her as they had footage of her stealing the hat. The hotel said that it could charge her credit card for the hat rather pressing criminal charges, to which the woman agreed.
11:15 a.m.: A woman reported that her car, parked at 8 Armstrong Way, had been broken into and her driver's license and two bank cards were missing. Her car was not locked at the time of the incident. It was also reported that her bank card was charged $109 for a purchase at a 7-Eleven.
2:22 a.m.: A caller from 407 Heights at Cape Ann reported that the next-door neighbor will not lower their music and it has been ongoing issue. The resident of 405 Heights of Cape Ann dialed 911 to report a suspicious person ringing his door bell. Dispatch informed him that it was police officers attempting to speak about the noise complaint. At 2:39 a.m., peace was restored.
Saturday, January 23
6:11 p.m.: A woman walked into the station to report that a cell phone delivered to her house had been stolen. She said that the phone was valued around $200 and was marked as delivered on Jan. 22 by FedEx.
4:23 p.m.: A caller reported three individuals exited a suspicious motor vehicle parked on Walnut Street and are looking around the area. An officer made contact with the individuals. It was discovered that it was a father showing his kids the neighborhood where he grew up.
8:32 a.m.: A dead seal was reported on Niles Beach.
Friday, January, 22
5:09 p.m.: Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro called and related that city councilors were calling him about a large gathering of individuals in a garage behind 37 Taylor St.
2 p.m.: A woman called the station to report that she had ordered a crafting machine online and the tracking said it had been delivered on Jan. 20. However, when she went outside it was not outside her residence.
1:09 p.m.: A NOAA official called animal control to state that she was told that there was seal on Brace Cove.
10:25 a.m.: A loose dog was reported near Beach Court. Animal control is currently looking for the bull terrier with a bandana.
10:25 a.m.: A woman from Maplewood Avenue called to see if anyone had found her lost indoor cat. Animal control called back to be told that the feline was found under her stairs.
9:37 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Waterside Lane to assist with a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, police spotted an unidentified person riding an aqua blue Huffy Zurich girl's 10-speed bike leaving the area where the crime was reported. The suspect took notice of the officer and dropped the bike in the driveway on Western Avenue and ran on foot toward the woods line. With the help of another cruiser, police searched Herd Hill Road and found nothing. The bike was brought back to the station to be logged as it had helped the person get away. The Waterside Lane resident explained to an officer that his Nest camera was triggered by a person entering into his wife's car. She is missing three Visa gift cards valued at $200 each. If the person is found, the police report explains that they will be charged with entry into a motor vehicle without breaking, larceny from a motor vehicle, and larceny under $1,200.
9 a.m.: A woman called the station to report that her daughter's teal colored multi-speed female mountain bike had been stolen outside of her residence.
9 a.m.: A man walked into the station to report that someone had entered his Jeep and took an envelope containing cash from the center console. The man told police that the car had been unlocked, no other items were taken and there was no damage.
6:41 a.m.: A man came into the station to report that his vehicle was stolen overnight. He explained that his 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with "North Shore Tree Experts" on the back tailgate was taken from the intersection of Centennial Avenue and Perkins Road. He had left the keys on the floor of the truck like he has for years.
2:37 a.m.: A suspicious motor vehicle was reported at 29 Church St. Police confirmed that it was just a newspaper delivery person.