In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, July 13
1:02 a.m.: A verbal argument over whether the Rolling Stones or Beatles are better was reported at the Train Station on Railroad Avenue. When asked to quiet down, the two men in dispute yelled profanities. Police were able to get the men to move along and peace was restored 20 minutes after the incident was reported.
Sunday, July 12
9:56 p.m.: An area search for fireworks at Plum Cove Beach was negative.
5:14 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach reported that a man with two large Great Danes was on the beach and the dogs were trampling people's belongings.
4:01 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 132 Centennial Ave. for a report of two missing bicycles. The homeowner explained that they were last seen last night at 11 p.m. and were missing at 7 a.m. this morning after being left in the yard near the house.
2:54 p.m.: A home owner was reported to be cutting trees down on city property on Hilltop Road.
10:42 a.m.: A caller from Gould Court reported a grill had been stolen from his property. The caller said he will gather video and will call back so an officer can review it.
Saturday, July 11
6:44 p.m.: A 2-year-old child was reunited with his or her mother after two separate third parties called the police to report a missing child on Wingaersheek Beach.
2:47 p.m.: A caller from Shore Road reported a group of youths were riding their bicycles down the pier onto the dock and into the water. She explained that they are not helping with boats pulling up to the dock.
12:33 p.m.: Nilton Roberto Dornelas, 60, of 3 Lighthouse Way, Apt. 3 ,was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor — which was later found to be his second offense. The arrest came after police were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Liquor Locker on Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. An involved party explained that his car was hit while he was parked in the store's parking lot. The driver who was reported to have hit the car was on the scene and was identified to be Dornelas.
8:34 a.m.: Police were dispatched to The Tavern on Western Avenue for a report of past breaking and entering. Upon arrival, police were informed by the building manager that when she entered the building she observed a number of offices with damage to their doors consistent with forced entry. Police went to the second floor where Room 207 had a metal door that was bent around the dead bolt, and the doors to Room 205 and Room 201 were completely kicked in and ajar. It did not appear that anything was taken from the rooms as police found a number of valuable items still inside. Police found that all the doors were locked with the exception of a basement door in the back of the building that appeared to be forcibly removed from the hinges and was ajar. In the basement, police akso found a single set of foot prints leading from the door into the basement offices. Although an empty holster was located outside of the building's security office, the security manager confirmed he could account for all of his firearms and that there were no cameras inside the property. Police located a cigarette inside of the western exterior door and were able to confirm that no on in the building smokes.
Friday, July 10
6:41 p.m.: An individual was reported to have flashed the employees at Home Style Laundry at 212 Main St.
4:53 p.m.: An unknown white male, described as 5-feet, 7 or 8 inches tall, a scruffy face, a husky build, and wearing a polo shirt and a backwards hat, was allegedly sneaking around the property on Eastern Point Road where a memorial service was in session. When confronted, the man ran away. The caller explained that the house will be vacant on the first floor and is worried the individual will come back.
1:17 p.m.: A Quarry Street caller reported a group was going into the quarries and that there is a big hole in the fence.
12:53 p.m.: A caller from Shore Road reported that a group of teens was blocking the entrance to the Magnolia Pier with their bikes. The caller went on to explain that they are doing black flips off the pier, smoking pot, and told her 11-year old son to "get out of here you, b----." Upon arrival, police identified some teens just sitting on a bench.
11:41 a.m.: A small group of kids were reported to be heading to the quarries near Quarry Street.
10:34 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 8 Cherry St. for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, the caller explained that at approximately 8:40 or 8:50 p.m. Thursday night he heard a noise outside his home. When he went outside to see what the commotion was the next day, he found orange target "pigeons" that are usually used in skeet shooting on his property. He also found marks on the home from broken ones and one intact lying on the ground. There was also one that was broken on the rear window of a car, but the window was not broken.
10 a.m.: A caller from Jeff's Variety called to report a counterfeit bill. The caller explained that he deposited cash at the Cape Ann Savings Bank Granite Branch which later called him to inform him that they received a $100 counterfeit bill in the deposit.