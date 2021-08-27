In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Aug. 27
2:30 p.m.: Police dispatched for a person having a bag stolen. Police arrived shortly after to find the caller who explained that he came down to fish with his friends and placed his tackle backpack along one of the benches. He stated that he was fishing when he realized that his bag was missing.
Thursday, Aug. 26
2:27 p.m.: Mark Sholds, 32, of 16 Millett St. was arrested on a charge of possession with the intent of distributing Class A and B drugs and for a warrant.
Police monitoring traffic in the area of Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street saw a vehicle driven by Mark Sholds, who had an active arrest warrant, pass them at the intersection. When police asked Sholds to get out of the car, a glass pipe and clear plastic bag containing a number of smaller, twist-off bags fell from his person onto the ground. Understanding these items to be used to smoke narcotics, the police placed Sholds under arrest.
12:30 p.m.: A single motor vehicle rollover reported in the area of Pond Road and Eastern Avenuer. Upon arrival, police found the driver, who was under 21, was fine and the vehicle damaged.
A good Samaritan told police he saw the same vehicle passing him at a high rate of speed on Route 128 northbound.
Immediately following the crash and while police were investigating, the driver was overhead laughing and joking with friends on his phone, making comments such as, "Dude, it was my dad's car, at least I can get the car I want now." and "It's fine, it's no big deal. Relax."
Inside the vehicle, police found several open —mostly empty — containers of alcohol, including Mike's Hard Lemonade and Twisted Tea. There were also two airsoft/pellet handguns.
It appeared that the driver's vehicle came up onto the right curb, hit a fire hydrant, sheering it off and sending it approximately 30 feet down the road. The car then swerved left and back right making contact with and destroying a stone wall.
Police are seeking a criminal complaint for the driver on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
11:13 a.m.: A caller from Lincoln Park reported that people are breaking into his house and stealing his medications and planting insects in his home.
8:37 a.m.: A person identifying himself as a Gloucester ranger stated there were three dogs on Niles Beach.