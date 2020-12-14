In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 14 Madison Ave. where the caller explained that she had found an Amazon box opened up across the street. The boxes and envelopes contained inside had the addresses ripped off.
12:59 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 58 Poplar St. for a report of damaged property. The caller brought the police to the back of his pick-up truck where an officer observed the rear windshield to be completely smashed and pieces of it in the bed of the truck. Police did not observe any pellets or rocks in the bed or back seat.
11:50 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved at the Head of the Harbor at 5 East Main St. and disposed of safely.
Saturday, Nov. 12
3:09 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that a dark-colored Jeep had backed into her on Thursday while she was on foot in the parking lot at 7 Railroad Ave. After being hit, the driver of the stopped and asked if she was okay multiple times. She stated that she felt fine at the time and the individual left the area. The next day, the woman felt injured, had a ripped coat and overall general soreness. She told to police that she has yet to go to the hospital and did complete a collision report.
10:58 a.m.: A Salt Island Road resident reported hearing an animal in her basement. She told police that she is afraid because she has a dog.
8:22 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was was retrieved from the area of 95 Pleasant St. and disposed of safely.
12:25 a.m.: A caller from Barn Lane reported that there was a machine making loud noises for about 30 minutes.
Friday, Nov. 11
4:19 p.m.: A package was reported to be stolen from a residential house at 125 Maplewood Ave Apt. 2.
4:15 p.m.: A woman came into the station to report that she had found an Apple phone with a red half case on Good Harbor Beach, by the boardwalk.
3:18 p.m.: A large group of children were reportedly fighting at Cripple Cove by 62 E Main St. Police confirmed that two children were "shadow boxing."