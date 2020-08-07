In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, August 6
10:45 p.m.: Potential fireworks or gun shots were reported by 122 Centennial Ave.
9:57 p.m.: A caller from the Action shelter at 370 Main St. reported having a loaded hypodermic needle.
8:12 p.m.: A caller reported that a couple was on the beach near Nautilus Road with dogs and were coughing on other walkers.
7:33 p.m.: A Rogers Street caller reported that a white truck intentionally ran over a seagull.
6:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 1 Mansfield St. for a report of a tenant and landlord dispute. Upon arrival, the tenant explained that she had the landlord come to the apartment to look at a broken toilet. The woman explained that the landlord refused to to tell her whether or not the issue had been fixed. According to the tenant, the landlord has accused her of intentionally damaging the property and called her "crazy."
3:53 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found on Pavilion Beach near the playground was disposed of safely.
3:38 p.m.: A dog found in East Gloucester and was brought to Cape Ann Animal Aid on 4 Paws Lane until the owner is found.
2:57 p.m.: A Rogers Street caller reported an injured baby gull was walking around.
2:24 p.m.: A woman was reported fighting with other citizens by Rockport Road.
2:14 p.m.: A hurt gull was reported on Good Harbor Beach.
1:15 p.m.: A woman called to report that someone had filled out unemployment paperwork with her information.
9:04 a.m.: An officer took a Trek mountain bike into possession from a Roger Street resident. The bike — which was a model with a black/gray body — was placed into the police garage for safekeeping.
2:12 a.m.: An ATM card was found in the Walgreens parking lot at 201 Main St.