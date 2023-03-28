In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Saturday, March 18
11:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Essex Avenue.
9:04 p.m.: A person was taken into protective custody after disturbance on Cherry Street.
8:14 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was under investigation on East Main Street. The driver of a 2022 Mitsubishi told police he was traveling straight on East Main Street when he saw a white pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction cross the double yellow line into his lane. The driver attempted to avoid the truck, but it ended up striking the left rear of the car causing minor damage, according to the crash report. The truck continued on while the driver of the Mitsubishi pulled into an off-street parking lot. No injuries were reported.
2:21 a.m.: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle reported on Dr. Osman Babson Road.
12:46 a.m.: Police plan to file a criminal complaint in court against a 23-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with driving with a revoked registration and having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way following a traffic stop on East Main and Parker streets.
Disturbances: At 12:45 a.m. in the area of 14 or 15 Fuller St, when a search of the area did not turn up anything; and at 12:17 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street.
Friday, March 17
9:40 p.m.: Police took a report of an abandoned vehicle on Samoset Road.
9:22 p.m.: Shoplifting of some produce was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:40 p.m.: Threats were reported Blynman Avenue.
12:25 p.m.: At Shaw's on Eastern Avenue, police arrested a 16-year-old on two straight arrest warrants and a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
12:22 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a man trespassing on Addison Street. Police allowed the man to gather a few belongings and told him was no longer welcome at the property. He said he understood that if he was to come back he would be subject to arrest. The person said he had a place to go to.
1:57 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Prospect Street.
Thursday, March 16
11:08 p.m.: A 911 call from the 7-Eleven on Washington Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 25-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving without a license.
3:46 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 north. A vehicle was towed.
Crashes with property damage only reported at 3:30 p.m. on Blackburn Circle, Route 128 north; at 7:22 a.m. on Eastern Avenue and Helen’s Way; and at 7:37 a.m. on Western and Hesperus Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft.
Disturbances reported at 9:21 a.m. on Grove Street with peace restored; at 8:27 a.m. at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road which police could not locate; at 12:04 a.m. with peace restored; and at 12:28 a.m. on Essex Avenue, which was deemed “unfounded.”
8:36 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 26-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended registration.
Wednesday, March 15
4:25 p.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud at Heights of Cape Ann.
2:29 p.m.: Police responded to a report of drug activity on the MBTA platform on Railroad Avenue.
1:55 p.m.: A crash with property damage only at Atlantic and Moorland roads resulted in charges being sought, according to the log.
1:18 p.m.: Police took a report of identity theft.
11:20 a.m.: Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Destino’s sub shop on Prospect Street and planned to file a criminal complaint against a 37-year-old Gloucester resident on charge of driving with a suspended license.
9:30 a.m.: A motor vehicle stop on Prospect Street and Railroad Avenue resulted in charges, according to the log.
8:44 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Maplewood Court.
Tuesday, March 14
5:14 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Cape Ann Lanes on Gloucester Avenue at 7:04 a.m. and on Eastern Avenue at 3:08 p.m..
1:02 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported at the Trinity Congregational Church on Middle Street.
12:58 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with injuries on Washington Street.
9:46 a.m.: Assistance was provided to the Fire Department on Chestnut Street.
7:07 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a missing person on Essex Avenue.
1:39 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maplewood Avenue.