In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's Police and Fire departments:
Monday, July 20
8:47 a.m.: Burglar alarm on Prentiss Road. Property checked.
8:33 a.m.: Threats made at Capt. Carlo's restaurant on Harbor Loop under investigation.
7:07 a.m.: Aid given to driver of disabled vehicle on Route 128 Extension northbound between rotaries.
6:21 a.m.: Child seat inspected and installed on Reservoir Road.
Debris in road removed on Ledgemont Avenue at 4:48 a.m. and Essex Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Hazards removed.
3:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Overlook Avenue referred to another agency.
2:38 a.m.: Driver issued a citation or warning for an unspecified moving violation during a traffic stop at Washington and Mansfield streets.
12:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old Riggs Street man will be summonsed to court on a charge of failing to register a change of address as a sex offender, subsequent offense.
Sunday, July 19
10:29 p.m.: Police boat on Annisquam River.
10:24 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Essex Avenue. Checked out.
Noise complaints lodged on Bass Avenue at 12:08 a.m., Cleveland Place at 12:25 a.m., and Haskell Court at 1:51 a.m., peace restored in all cases; and Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 9:48 p.m., no action needed.
Parking complaints were lodged on Lloyd Street at 6:20 a.m., citation or warning issued; on Washington and Tucker streets at 9:05 a.m., area search negative; Staten and Perkins streets at 3:51 p.m., New Way Lane at 4:09 p.m., Western Avenue at 4:30 p.m., and High Street at 6:33 p.m., services given; and Rafes Chasm on Hesperus Avenue at 9:33 p.m., peace restored.
Medical aid calls were answered on Thacher Road at 6:14 a.m., Friend and Fair streets at 11: 49 a.m., Railroad Avenue at 2:36 p.m., Essex Avenue at 2:38 p.m., and Washington Street at 9:20 p.m., in each case, a patient was taken to a hospital; Essex Avenue at 2:35 p.m.; Russell Avenue at 2:48 p.m., patient refused services; Stanwood Avenue at 3:25 p.m., no action required; Juniper Road at 5:51 p.m., service given.
Disturbances on Magnolia Beach on Raymond Street at 5:29 p.m., peace restored; Lanes Cove Road at 8:18 p.m., no action needed; and Hampden Street at 9:17 p.m., service given.
8:08 p.m.: Burglar alarm at Plum Cove School on Hickory Street. No action needed.
8:01 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Washington Street is under investigation. No injuries reported.
5:45 p.m.: Unwelcome guest reported at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue. No action needed
911 calls answered from Gloucester Mattress on Washington Street at 8:55 a.m., Thorn Hill Way at 10:57 a.m., Washington Street at 3:43 p.m. and River Road at 5:21 p.m., services given; Blue Shutters Beachside Inn on Nautilis Road at 5:24 p.m., group dispersed; and Fortune Lane at 5:34 p.m., area search negative.
5:06 p.m.: Other agency assisted on Lawndale Circle.
4:42 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south.
4:35 p.m.: Animal control called to Seaport Grille on Rowe Square.
4:05 p.m.: Police boat to Ten Pound Island. Service given.
3:51 p.m.: Complaint about parking on Staten and Perkins streets. Service given.
Parking enforcement conducted on River Road at 10:29 a.m.; Dornell Road at 1:03 p.m.., car towed; Walnut Street at 1:50 p.m., person taken to hospital; and Bayview Auto Recycling on Quarry Road at 3:14 p.m., group dispersed.
3:03 p.m.: Burglar alarm on Maplewood Avenue. Premises checked.
2:15 p.m.: Fire Department assisted at Cove Cafe on Washington Street.
2:09 p.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from Route 18 northbound.
1:32 p.m.: Burglar alarm at Scalfani's Bakery on Washington Street. Premises checked.
12:36 p.m.: Police requested at Marshalls at Gloucester Crossing.
12:16 p.m.: Community policing on High and Vulcan streets.
12:02 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Riggs Point Road. No injuries reported.
11 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage outside Aspen Dental at Gloucester Crossing. No injuries reported and vehicle towed.
Citizens assisted at Polar and Cherry streets at 9:13 a.m., Gould Court at 9:28 a.m.
10:19 a.m.: Police requested at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street.
9:27 a.m.: Lost or found property reported on the Concord Street onramp to Route 128 northbound.
Well-being checks were requested on Atlantic Street at 2:09 a.m., where peace was restored;
2:06 a.m.: Officers issued a court summons for a 30-year-old Prospect Street man in connection with a past breaking and entering at Scott Real Estate LLC on Elwell Street. The man faces charges of unarmed burglary and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
1:04 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Grant Circle from Route 128 south. No injuries reported and vehicle towed.
Suspicious activity in a motor vehicle on Pebble Path at 12:32 a.m., car could not be located, and
Saturday, July 18
Restraining orders: Emergency request made at Main Street police station at 8:47 p.m., incident under investigation; paperwork delivered on Eastern Avenue at 11:38 p.m.
9:57 p.m.: Complaint about noise at Glenmere Avenue and Wolf Hill Road lodged. No action needed.
Disturbances reported at George's of Gloucester on Washington Street at 1:12 a.m., service given; Polished Day Spa on Eastern Avenue at 11:18 a.m., service given; Sea Breeze Liquors on Eastern Avenue at 4:56 p.m., service given; Flume Road apartment house at 5:01 p.m., under investigation;
Well-being checks requested at Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks at 6:41 a.m., area search negative; Proctor Street parking lot at 6:12 p.m. and Proctor Street at 6:13 p.m., service given; Lanes Cove on Duley Street, under investigation; and Shore Road at 8:38 p.m., service given.
Medical aid calls at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilation Center on Washington Street at 12:49 a.m., referred to another agency; Atlantic Street at 3:40 a.m., service given; Holly Street at 9:17 a.m., patient taken to hospital; Visitors Welcome Center on Hough Avenue at 9:39 a.m., patient refused services; Thurston Point Road at 9:48 a.m.; Granite Street at 9:55 a.m., service given; Birch Grove Heights at 10:37 a.m., patient taken to hospital; Long Hill Road at 6:59 p.m., no action needed; Maplewood Avenue at 8:07 p.m., patient refused services; and Madfish Grille on Rocky Neck Avenue at 8:13 p.m., referred to another agency.
10:02 p.m.: Burglar alarm on Atlantic Road.
7:15 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage at Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue. No injuries reported and no action needed.
7:10 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Centennial Avenue under investigation. No injuries reported.
Disabled vehicles at Ocean View Inn on Atlantic Road at 1:10 a.m., no action required, and Route 128 northbound at 6:53 p.m., vehicle towed.
911 calls on Shore Road at 2:52 a.m., service given; Atlantic Street at 3:40 a.m., no action needed; Point Road at 6:47 a.m., service given; by Man at the Wheel statue on Western Avenue at 8:19 a.m., no action needed; Good Harbor Beach Inn at 8:32 a.m., no action needed; Beacon Street Marine at 9:20 a.m., no action needed; Thatcher and Rockport roads, area search negative; Atlantic Ocean, harbor at 10:27 a.m., service given; Annisquam pedestrian bridge of Bridgewater Street, no action needed; Home Goods at Gloucester Crossing at 3:53 p.m., no action needed; Nautilus Road at 4:47 p.m.; and Happy Valley Ventures at 6:48 p.m., service given.
6:08 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Atlantic Street.
Parking complaints on Abbot Road at 8:39 a.m., citation or warning issued; Shore Road at 8:57 a.m., service given; Gerring Road at 12:21 p.m., area search negative;Lanesville Package Store on Washington Street at 12:52 p.m., service given; New Way Lane at 3:32 p.m., service given; Fort Square at 5:29 p.m., service given;
Parking enforcement on Hough and Western avenues at 12:37 and 3:33 p.m., Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street at 2:48 p.m., citations or warnings issued; Gerring Road at 3:53 p.m., and Wolf Hill Lane at 4:44 p.m., service given; Perkins Row at 5:13 p.m., peace restored.
5:05 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Essex Avenue under investigation.
3:12 p.m.: Police had vehicle on Marina Drive towed.
Citizens assisted at Visitors Welcome Center on Hough Avenue at 12:21 a.m., Short and Main streets at 1:34 a.m., 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue at 9:24 a.m., basketball court at Fort Square at 3:03 p.m.
1:44 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Essex Avenue. No injuries reported. Vehicle towed.
1:23 p.m.: Trespasser reported on Emerald Street.
12:21 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Riggs Street. Service given.
11:20 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Route 128 extension. No other information available.
11:03 a.m.: Vandalism reported at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
9:54 a.m.: Police boat gives service off Niles Point Road at Eastern Point Retreat House.
8:40 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at DIVA on Main Street. Service given.
Friday July 17
11:31 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Foster Street. Peace restored.
Disturbances reported on Chestnut Street at 11:06 p.m. and Washington Street at 11:20 p.m. Peace restored in both cases.
Medical aid calls on Washington Street at 7:01 a.m, referred to another agency; Gee Avenue at 10:34 a.m., Thurston Point Road at 11:45 a.m., Cape Ann Campsite on Atlantic Street at 12:42 p.m., patient taken to hospital; Railroad Avenue at 6:32 p.m., aid given; Crowell Street at 10:54 p.m., service given.
9:58 p.m.: Larceny reported on Taylor Street.
9:32 p.m.: Well-being check requested for person on Essex Avenue. The person could not be located.
9:29 p.m.: Injuries reported in car vs. cyclist crash on Centennial Avenue.
8:29 p.m.: Well-being check conducted on person on Brier Road. Patient refused service.
7:03 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Perkins Road.
911 calls on Finch Lane at 12:27 a.m.; search of area negative; Martin Street at 1:36 p.m., no action needed; Norwood Heights at 1:39 p.m., service given; J. Turner Seafood on Smith Street at 3:01 p.m., service given; Winter Island Park at 5:51 p.m., referred to another agency; Seaport Grille on Rowe Square at 6:58 p.m., service given.
6:55 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at the Unitarian Universalist church on Church Street.
6:05 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Kennedy Road. Service given.
4:55 p.m.: Driver cited for unspecified moving violation on Emerald Street.
3:47 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash in Fitz Henry Lane House parking lot with property damage. No injuries reported.
2:35 p.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 northbound taken care of.
Parking complaints on Port Square at 9:54 a.m. and Herrick Court at 11:43 a.m., citation or warning issued; and at Ocean Crest Seafoods at 12:32 p.m., unfounded.
12:19 p.m.: Harassment reported on Concord Street.
11:30 a.m.: Disabled motor vehicle reported on Route 128 Extension. Vehicle could not be found.
Firefighters assisted on Washington Street at 12:09 a.m., Perkins Street at 10:18 a.m.
2:52 a.m.: Another agency given assistance in searching area of Cape Ann's Marina Resort complex on Essex Avenue. Search negative.
Thursday, July 16
10:40 p.m.: Assistance given at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
911 calls: Peace restored on Perkins Road at 6:55 p.m., Shore Hill Road call at 10:01 p.m. under investigation.
9:42 p.m.: Well-being check conducted on person at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue.
Burglar alarms: Audible alarm on first-floor window on Page Street at 6:57 p.m., Plum Cove School at 9:04 p.m., both of which were accidental, and on Riverview Road, which required no action.
7:58 p.m.: A car crash on Amero Court caused property damage and is under investigation. Police plan to summons to court a 57-year-old Lincoln Avenue man on charges of leaving the scene of property damage and driving after license suspension.