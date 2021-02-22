In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 21
5:27 p.m.: Two juveniles were reported to have dined at Jalapeños at 86 Main St. and left without paying.
1:49 p.m.: A woman came into the station and reported that she found a black and white purse at the Bank of America ATM at 9 Rogers St. at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
10:56 p.m.: A caller reported a man in dark clothes was walking on Route 128 north between the old exits 12 and 13. Officers located the subject near Nichols Candy House on Crafts Road and provided transport back to Wingaersheek Motel. The man said that he had had a verbal dispute with his wife at the motel and decided to walk away to cool down.
8:33 p.m.: A caller from 8 Gilbert Court reported that someone is trying to enter a vacant apartment at her father's residence. Her father is out of state. An officer found an intoxicated individual who had gone to the wrong address.
7:40 p.m.: A caller from Cobblestone Lane reported that fireworks were being shot off and hitting Building 4 of the Heights of Cape Ann. An officer arrived in the area and found three cardboard cubes of expended fireworks in the playground area.
5:53 p.m.: A Prospect Street man reported that his neighbor looks at him funny when he exits the building. He has never spoken to the neighbor but thinks he is dealing drugs in the building. He also admits he does have some anxiety issues but does not need any assistance at this time.
4:38 p.m.: A credit card was reported to be found on the boardwalk near Good Harbor Beach.
10:19 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Prospect Street for a report of a past vandalism to a motor vehicle. An officer met with the caller, whose car was parked at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church parking lot. A large white scratch mark on the front of the vehicle on the driver's side and on the passenger side rear door could be seen. The marks appeared to be consistent with a sharp object or key. The caller explained he normally parks his car on Marchant Street or Prospect Court. He told police that he will check the security cameras.
8:34 a.m.: A wallet was reported to be found at the Speedway LLC at 354 Main St.
Friday, Feb. 19
8:57 p.m.: A man from Prospect Street reported that someone has taken his money.