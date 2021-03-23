In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Tuesday, March 23
8:33 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Cherry Hill Cemetery on Marsh Street for a report of vandalism and trash on the property. When police arrived, they observed that the holder for the sign to the cemetery was missing the sign. A large pile of tarps and blankets and wood were also found at the back of the cemetery.
Monday, March 22
5:30 p.m.: A patient was reported to be causing a disturbance at a dentist office at 9A Dr. Osman Babson Road. On the scene, an officer spoke with the dentist who explained that his patient was upset about his teeth, stood in a fighting stance, like he wanted to be combative, and left before police arrived.
2:57 p.m.: A fight was reported in the parking lot of Boudreau Field at Western Avenue. Involved parties left prior to arrival of police.
1:55 p.m.: A caller from Marina Road reported that his dog was attacked by another dog in the neighborhood.
12:55 p.m.: A Atlantic Road caller reported that a goose was on the property and appears to have an injured leg. Animal control took the goose to Rowley for further evaluation.
10:23 a.m.: A strong odor of gas was reported to be coming from the kitchen area at the Elks Lodge at 97-101 Atlantic Rd.