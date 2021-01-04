In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 3
9:59 p.m.: A business owner of Greg's Place at 24-26 Railroad Ave. reported that he has received multiple phone calls from a number that he does not recognize. The caller is not making any sense and is screaming and using vulgar language towards his employees.
3:52 p.m.: A person called the station to report being followed by a black GMC vehicle. The caller explained that he or she did not want to meet the police anywhere but would drive by front of police station to lead the car. An officer spoke with the calling party in front of the station. The GMC was not behind the caller at this time.
3:40 p.m.: An employee of Ocean Garden at 1 Maplewood Ave. reported finding an iPhone in the restaurant.
12:55 p.m.: A man called the station to report that his fiancee had been bitten by a dog in the leg. He reported that this incident happened in the area of Warner and Prospect streets while they were taking a walk. The dog appeared to be a Brittany spaniel and the female owner did not provide her name but left him her phone number. He told police that he was taking his fiancee to a hospital emergency room for further treatment.
11:20 a.m.: A license was dropped off at the front desk of the police station.
11:15 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven, 48 Maplewood Ave., for a report of man wearing tan pants and a grey jacket who had just destroyed property inside the store. When police arrived at the store, the reporting party explained that the man had entered the store and was not wearing his mask correctly. When asked to pull up his mask while in the store, the man became agitated and violent and began swearing at the employees. The man then slammed a bottle of Monster on the ground, which caused it to burst open. He then went to the chip shelf and opened up a bag of Cheetos and poured them on the floor. The employee told the man to get out of the store and that she was going to call the police. After reviewing the video footage, police were able to identify the man and will be charging him with malicious destruction of property.
Saturday, Jan. 2
9:33 p.m.: A deceased dog was reported to be in the water at Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street. An officer confirmed that the animal was deceased and matches the description of a Boston terrier that went missing New Year's Eve.
5:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 124 Magnolia Ave. for the same person who was reported to be unruly while heavily intoxicated at The Pilot House, 3 Porter St., at 4:17 p.m. After the men returned home, he assured police that he was just going to sleep it off for the night in the basement. No more than a half hour later, police were called back to the residence to remove the man who had again become aggressive and began smashing his own property in the basement. After calming him down, an officer was able to convince the man to sleep at a hotel for the night. Police transferred the man from his residence to Cape Ann Motor Inn for the night.
2:16 p.m.: A woman called from Main Street to report that her Boston terrier is still missing.
12:46 p.m.: A dog was reported to be off leash at Cressey's Beach.
9:35 a.m.: A woman from Fenley Road called to report that someone broke into her home and wanted a police report on the incident.
5:55 a.m.: A Commonwealth Avenue resident reported that he thinks that three unknown people are trying to break into his apartment. The man called again at 6:15 a.m. to report that the people are at his back door. An area search was negative.
Friday, Jan. 1
7:58 p.m.: Two officers spoke with several people who were living in an old trailer on the property of a former junk yard on School House Road after a neighbor lodged a noise complaint. The people present said they had made noise moving stuff around but were done. An officer explained to the individuals that if the property owner approaches or calls the police to complain they would be considered trespassing and would have to leave.
3:58 p.m.: A man and his wife came to the station to report that they were told by Experian credit services that six attempts were made to access their credit. They also reported that someone had made a purchase on the wife's card but she was contacted within 15 minutes and confirmed that she did not make the purchase. The couple confirmed that they are not out of money and just wanted the incident on file.
3:37 p.m.: A caller from Main Street reported that a cat was under a car near the book store.
2:42 p.m.: A woman called from Action Inc. shelter at 370 Main St. to report that an anonymous friend told her that the initial poster may "jump" her at some point in the future.
11:22 a.m.: A caller from Colonial Street reported seeing and then holding a loose dog at the property. The individual called back later in the day to state that the owner was in the neighborhood and had been reunited with the pet.
8:40 a.m.: A caller from Rowley Shore Road reported losing his sister's white and black Boston terrier named Louie. The caller said the dog is not from the area and was lost New Year's Eve around 11 p.m. when it was frightened by fireworks. An officer called back to inform the caller that police had begun searching for Louie and it is ongoing.
4:10 a.m.: Fireworks were reported in the area of Eastern Point Road. An area search was negative.
1:58 a.m.: A person was reported standing in the road way by Castle Manor Inn at 141 Essex Ave. Police confirmed that the person was walking home.
Thursday, Dec. 31
11:07 p.m.: Fireworks were reported at Plum Cove Beach.