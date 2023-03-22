In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, March 12
9:53 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash on Warner and Burnham streets. Police who responded were told one of the vehicles had fled, according to a report. The Gloucester Taxi driver said that at about 9:30 p.m., the Nissan Murano he was driving was parked in the Shaw’s lot at 7 Railroad Ave. when a black 2009 Toyota Tacoma backed up and struck the rear passenger side quarter panel with its driver’s side bumper. The Tacoma left and the taxi driver followed it to a parking lot on Warner Street. Police found the Tacoma in the lot, which had a cracked taillight, but not the driver Police noted the damage on the Toyota was consistent with the height and location of the damage on the Nissan. At about 10:15 p.m., dispatch called the Toyota owner, telling him officers were outside and they wanted to speak with him. The Toyota driver reportedly told an officer over the phone he knew what this was about, and that he had backed into the taxi and left “because he was scared.”
8:25 p.m.: A caller reported an odor of gas in the vicinity of Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street and the call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department. Police were dispatched to assist with traffic. The Fire Department reported an on-going issue that was referred to the gas company. A light odor of gas was present.
8:18 p.m.: An Essex Avenue resident reported a neighbor has been causing disturbances over the past few weeks making noise inside and outside the house. The landlord was notified.
6:11 p.m.: Peace was restored after police assisted the Fire Department with report of a possible brush fire on Cole’s Island Road. Firefighters were dispatched to investigate.
2:37 p.m.: An East Main Street resident reported being harassed by people leaving bags of dog feces in his recycling bin, mailbox and trash. The caller said he is not a dog owner and he does not know why someone would do this. He has attempted to stop this by placing a fake camera in his window aimed toward the front of his property. The caller also reported spending hours in his window trying to catch those involved. Police advised the resident to get a video camera that works so he can gather more information about what is happening. Police advised the caller to call the department immediately if he catches someone doing this.
10:01 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road. The log refers to charges being sought.
8:03 a.m.: A disturbance was under investigation on Springfield Street.
5:33 a.m.: A caller reported having a verbal dispute over money with someone in the parking lot at the Heights of Cape Ann. Police were dispatched and peace was restored.
1:14 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 43-year-old Gloucester man charging him with driving without a license and speeding after a traffic stop on Washington Street.
12:11 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance between neighbors was reported on Cleveland Place.
Saturday, March 11
3:11 p.m.: A caller from the Heights at Cape Ann reported young people taking stuff out of the dumpster and breaking it, leaving a mess. The individuals left and peace was restored.
1:49 p.m.: A person reported being assaulted while leaving a party in the woods at Goose Cove Reservoir. The person involved and her mother did not wish to pursue criminal charges at this time and the person declined medical attention. They were advised of their rights and process for obtaining a harassment order.
12:23 a.m.: An area search did not turn up a disturbance reported at Goose Cove on Cherry Street.
Friday, March 10
7:36 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Cleveland Place.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Mt. Vernon Street at 12:37 p.m. and at the Blackburn Rotary at 3:21 p.m.
12:57 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Commercial Street and disposed of safely.
12:30 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was towed from the Magnolia Town Landing at Shore Road and Lobster Lane.
11:04 a.m.: Gloucester Police received several calls about break-ins at three automotive businesses on Pond Road and the detective unit was called to investigate. The owner of High Tech Auto told police someone had entered the shop overnight through the back left garage door. The owner arrived to work and saw the door opened about 2 feet off the ground. Inside, he noticed someone had gone through the office desk drawer. A scan tool and a scan tool connector were reported missing.
Officers also went to Family Car Care on Pond Road and spoke with the owner/manager who said he thought someone had entered the business between 5:04 p.m. Thursday and 6:18 a.m. Friday when he opened the business. Someone had gone through the office’s drawers but nothing was reported missing from them. A safe that had been bolted to a shelving unit had been unbolted and was missing. Inside was cash and credit/debit cards, the report states. Police also found the security camera in the waiting room had been turned to face the wall. Police were taken to the main shop and shown where the owner thought those who entered the shop had entered a door that was found a quarter of the way open. At least three and possible four car scan tools were reported missing.
7:29 a.m.: Threats were reported to the police at the station on Main Street.
6:35 a.m.: A past burglary was reported on Pond Road.
1:53 a.m.: Police provided assistance to the Fire Department with a call on Pleasant Street.
Thursday, March 9
5:12 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
5:06 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Lepage Lane. A caller said several music CDs were removed from her locked apartment.
3:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street. A man who was reported to be homeless left a bench at the center prior to police arriving.
12:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported at a convenience store on Main Street.
11:46 a.m.: As part of a city-wide enforcement, police stopped a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee on Main Street near Rowe Square after police spotted the driver holding a mobile device in her hand while driving. After rummaging through her purse, the driver told police she was unable to find her license. Police conducted a computer check of her license and found there was “no status on record” but the vehicle’s registration was active. The driver told police she had moved here from Kentucky about four months ago and that her Kentucky license had expired. The officer told the driver she had been driving without a license but the driver said she believed she had a grace period to obtain a Massachusetts license when moving to the state. The driver contacted a friend to pick up her Jeep. The driver was cited for unlicensed operation, not having her license in her possession and using an electronic device while driving, first offense.
1:56 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a noise complaint on Liberty Street.
Wednesday, March 8
5:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Marble Street and Swinson Way.
5:27 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Warner Street.
2:19 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Prospect Street.
12:51 p.m.: Property was reported stolen from Main Street.
Threats were reported on on Grove Street at 8:43a.m. and on Maplewood Avenue at 10:15 a.m.
Tuesday, March 7
6:40 p.m.: An 18-year-old resident was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and being a person under 21 in possession of liquor after a report of a disturbance on Centennial Avenue. Police came across a young man sitting in a car that was not running with the driver’s side door open. The report states the young person was screaming and appeared to be intoxicated, emotional and upset, telling police he had been punched in the face by someone but he refused to say by whom. The report states the fight appeared to occurred near the train station earlier in the day. His face and hands appeared to be covered with blood from the fight. The Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched to evaluate his injuries. Police reportedly asked the young man to stop screaming and stay seated. After continuing to cause a disturbance, he was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He signed a medical refusal for treatment. Police searched the young man and found five nip bottles of liquor.
12:50 p.m.: Two hypodermic needles were recovered from behind an electrical box under some bushes on Manuel F. Lewis and Rogers streets.
10:12 a.m.: Police were unable to locate a snow shovel reported in the roadway on Route 128 south.
8:58 a.m.: Check forgery was reported on Washington Street. A woman told police she had given a man a blank check to use if she agreed to his contract for work. The man reportedly filled out the check without the owner’s permission or knowledge.
7:12 a.m.: A single-car crash with injuries with air bags deployed was reported on Magnolia Avenue. The vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle and slid off the road onto the soft shoulder and hit a big rock, the crash report states. The driver did not wish to be treated and signed a patient refusal.