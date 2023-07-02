In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Saturday, June 24
11:38 p.m.: During Fiesta on Commercial Street, police arrested a 24-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police from their vantage in the parking lot overlooking the corner of Angle and Commercial streets, saw someone screaming and yelling, and then saw this person spit on and shove a female and then push others, according to the police report. The report states the individual resisted attempts to be detained, and was brought to the ground. During the scuffle, the report says, a crowd formed around the officers and one of the officers had to push individuals away as the crowd attempted to break the officers' contact with the individual, who police said continued to resist and was noncompliant. At one point, the officer threatened to use his Tazer, though he did not take it from its holster. Police were able to handcuff the individual. They then rolled him onto his left side into a recovery position. He was taken to the back of a cruiser. Police reported he appeared to be intoxicated. Police later spoke to the victim who said the individual approached her, spit in her face and shoved her.
11:09 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only was reported on Middle Street.
10:02 p.m.: After a report of an assault at 33 Western Ave., a group dispersed.
8:43 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Speedway gas station on Main Street.
8:02 p.m.: A 25-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a charge of boating while drunk by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
2:57 p.m.: A crash in the vicinity of 2 Rogers St. resulted in property damage only.
2:53 p.m.: A delivery driver was reportedly threatened by a homeowner on Hough and Western avenues.
10:33 a.m.: A Lynwood Avenue resident reported her neighbor repeatedly burns his trash and the smell is bothering her. A second caller from Clearview Avenue also reported the problem. The matter was referred to the Gloucester Fire Department.
10:12 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Willow Street.
Friday, June 23
11:38 p.m.: After a 911 call from a Railroad Avenue establishment, police arrested a 65-year-old resident on a charge of disorderly conduct. Police had initially responded to the area of 34 Railroad Ave. for a report for a man who had been stabbed with a knife at the train station. Police located and detained a suspect matching the description given, outside the Rhumb Line Bar. Police did not find a stabbing victim. Police spoke with the reporting party who told police the man entered the bar screaming he had just stabbed someone. Police found the man had wounds to his forearm, but they appeared to be old. Officers pat-frisked the man and found he had a knife with a 5-inch blade in his front pocket. Outside, the man kept making a scene, repeatedly saying he thought he had stabbed somebody. Police observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath. Based on his behavior, police arrested the man.
10:07 p.m.: A past assault involving a man with a knife was reported on Prospect Street. A person told police that the individuals had already left the area. He said a person who he thought to be someone he knew got into a fight with an individual outside. He said he witnessed the altercation but could not describe what happened. He kept repeating the individual was dragging something that threw sparks on the ground and assumed it was a knife. Police searched the area but could not locate anyone matching the description of the person in question.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Middle and Washington streets at 3:35 p.m., and 178 Washington St. at 6:57 p.m.
3:58 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported at Middle and Washington streets.
2:03 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on School Street and disposed of safely.
11:26 a.m.: A two-car crash involving a mail truck on Essex Avenue involved property damage only.
Thursday, June 22
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Emerson Avenue at 9:30 a.m., Grant Circle at 10:14 a.m., on Main Street in the vicinity of Walgreens at 10:52 a.m., and on Route 128 north at 6 p.m.
12:34 p.m.: A 53-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged on a default warrant.
Wednesday, June 21
11:19 a.m.: A 22-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on Railroad Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.
5:33 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:06 p.m, and Marina Drive and Thatcher Road at 3:10 p.m.
11:25 a.m.: A larceny was reported at Burnham’s Field, Sargent Street Extension.
7:04 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Railroad Avenue.
1:29 a.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Maplewood Avenue.