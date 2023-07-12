In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Gloucester
Thursday, July 6
11:29 p.m.: A 911 caller reported someone had been involved in a crash on Warner Street and was attempting to leave. As a result, a 35-year-old resident of Windham, Maine, was arrested on charges of driving while drunk, leaving the scene of property damage and driving without a license. Police arrived to find a BMW partially parked on the sidewalk blocking a driveway, according to the report. The officer saw a woman on her phone next to the vehicle and a man later identified as the vehicle’s owner. Police said the man at first ignored commands to stop as he walked away toward 50 Warner St. Police were able to catch up with the driver and told him he could not leave until the officer was done with his investigation. The man told police he did not know what happened and that he wanted to go home. Police said the man appeared unsteady on his feet and they could smell alcohol on his breath. Police said his eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred. The woman said the driver was on Millett Street when her husband and she saw the BMW strike her husband’s car parked on Millett Street. The woman said the BMW continued up Millett Street, made a three-point turn, and came back down the street without stopping before making a left onto Warner Street. She said as her husband got into his car to follow the driver, she began to run after the BMW down Warner Street. She caught up with the driver as he attempted to park his car and leave, which is when police arrived and detained the suspect, the report said As police interviewed the woman, her husband arrived in his vehicle, which had damage to the front left bumper. The husband’s statements backed up his wife’s story. Police saw the BMW had extensive, fresh damage to the passenger side. The officer also saw an open container of Jameson whiskey in the driver’s side door storage compartment, the report states. Police asked the driver if he had had anything to drink that night, and he told police he had been drinking since the day before. He reportedly refused to submit to standardized field sobriety tests or submit to a portable breath alcohol test. Police arrested the driver and had the BMW towed. During booking, the driver refused to take a breath test and he was provided a notice that his license was being suspended.
5:35 p.m.: A phone was vandalized on Perkins Road.
2:22 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Old Nugent Farm Road. The belongings were later located a short time later.
2:05 p.m.: A disturbance on Bridgewater Street was under investigation. The log refers to charges being sought.
12:24 p.m.: A caller reported finding a crack pipe on the ground in the municipal lot on Rocky Neck Avenue. Police retrieved the item.
12:14 p.m.: A report of shoplifting at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way resulted in a 20-year-old Gloucester resident being arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Police were able to catch up to two suspects being followed by the store manager through the nearby Shaw’s parking lot. The store manager told police a couple took shampoo products and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards from the store. The manager said the items were place into a woman’s purse before they left the store. A detective checked the woman’s purse and found shampoo and conditioner, a small purse with a price tag, and 25 trading cards all worth about $104. The man admitted to taking the woman’s purse and placing the items in it, according to the police report. The woman denied taking anything and left the area. The man was arrested and while being taken to the police station, the report states he told police he stole the trading cards with the intent to resell them to make money.
ESSEX
Monday, July 10
3:09 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.
10:14 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Western Avenue address in response to a reported medical situation.
8:07 a.m.: After a report of chest pain, an ambulance transport was conducted from a Red Gate Road address.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 10
9:19 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Broadway address.
6:23 p.m.: Medical emergency ambulance services were reportedly refused at a Story Street address.
4:42 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Bearskin Neck. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
2:40 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property on Old Garden Road.
Sunday, July 9
8:33 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a McKays Drive address.
8:05 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Phillips Avenue.
4:50 p.m.: A report was made about a power outage on Lattof Farm Circle. National Grid officials were notified.
4:33 p.m.: A motor vehicle crash was reported on Broadway.
10:52 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from Brooks Road.
10:20 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, the operator was reportedly spoken to.
Saturday, July 8
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport of individuals to a hospital was conducted from Granite Street at 2:50 p.m. and Main Street at 7:21 p.m. An individual on Granite Street refused ambulance services at 1:56 p.m.
5:25 p.m.: A motor vehicle crash was reported on Broadway.
4:33 p.m.: After a report that a motor vehicle was illegally parked on Penzance Road, the vehicle was ticketed.
11:56 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on High Street. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
11:53 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Penzance Road address.