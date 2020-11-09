In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 8
2:08 p.m.: A 911 caller reported that he was upset over kids playing football at 32 Leslie O Johnson Rd. without masks and that the ball almost hit him in the head. Police found that the group of juveniles were all wearing masks and discontinued their game.
Saturday, Nov. 7
3:20 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 358 Washington St. for a report of a vandalism in the form of a damaged window. The caller explained that around 3 p.m. she heard a lout bang. Her husband was getting ready for work and also heard the loud noise. The both looked around to find a window on the side of the residence facing Washington Street had been seemingly hit with an object. The outside pane of glass was shattered, but the inner pane appeared to have remained intact.