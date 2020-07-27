In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 27
8:49 a.m.: One hypodermic needle recovered near the Gloucester House Restaurant at 63 Rogers St. was disposed of safely.
7:25 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Atlantic Avenue at Nautilus Road. No injuries reported.
Sunday, July 26
9:28 p.m.: Past breaking and entering through a screened window on East Main Street reported.
12:25 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Warner Street. No injuries reported.
Saturday, July 25
2:54 p.m.: A caller reported that she had lost her white iPhone XR in a black and gold case, valued at $900, on Wingaersheek Beach.
9:36 a.m.: A caller reported that two days ago, while attending a meeting at State Fort Park, a person had a nurse with him. The caller reported that the man is homeless and stays inside a blue tent somewhere in the city.
9:21 a.m.: A caller reported that a black iPhone was lost and could have been stolen from Wingaersheek Beach at 5 p.m. on July 24. The caller explained that "find my iPhone" app shows the phone is in Springfield.
8:50 a.m.: A caller from Prospect Street reported that her car was broken into and a phone was stolen.
Friday, July 24
11:25 p.m.: A caller from 8 Cherry St. reported that approximately 15 minutes earlier that someone drove by in a gray sedan and threw a small plastic bottle of Coke and an open deodorant at his car while it was parked at his home. The caller explained that this is the third time in about two weeks this has happened and he does not know who or why anyone would be signaling him out.
7:26 p.m.: A loud group was reported to be drinking at 8 Prospect St. on the first floor.
6:15 p.m.: A man entered the station lobby to turn in a phone that he had found on the sidewalk.
4:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Central Grammar Apartments on a report of a missing elder. The caller explained to the officer that a 91-year-old is missing and was last scene two hours ago. While police searched the area, a civilian brought the missing person home.
2:27 p.m.: A caller from Apple Street and Juniper Road reported that two unidentified people are knocking on doors in the area stating they are looking for transformers.
12:22 p.m.: The clerk at Richdale at 410 Washington St. reported that a man stole items from the store and ran down the street. The alleged thief is reported to be wearing a blue shirt and a gray backpack.