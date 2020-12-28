In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Monday, Dec. 28
8:31 a.m.: Police requested at Cherry Street and Finch Lane. No action required.
7:58 a.m.: Unwelcome guests reported on Taylor Street. The group was dispersed.
5:55 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call on Stanwood Avenue. An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:41 a.m.: Gloucester Fire Headquarters on School Street requested assistance confirming identity of person(s) reuqesting a lock removal.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Medical emergencies on Lincoln Avenue at 12:24 a.m., Washington Street at 6:19 a.m., and Corliss Avenue at 11:43 a.m. referred to another agency; service given at The Sacred Cod on East Main Street at 8:29 p.m.; and a patient transported to a hospital from Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 11:56 p.m.
10:09 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Fernald Street. It could not be located.
10:05 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Perkins Street. No injuries but property damage reported.
Vandalism reported on Washington Street at 11:20 a.m., when a resident's car was egged, and 9:41 p.m., when a banana peel was found in the tailpipe of the same car. The car's owner was advised to set up a camera to try and prove who is vandalizing the vehicle.
8:31 p.m.: Another agency given assistance on Fremont Street.
6:48 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Waterside Lane. An area search turned up nothing.
5:29 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department at the scene of a chimney fire on Hutchins Court.
3:30 p.m.: Another agency assisted at Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street.
2:35 p.m.: Suspicious activity or person reported on Kondelin Road.
1:09 p.m.: Service given at Supreme Roast Beef on Main Street in response to a 911 call.
12:54 p.m.: Complaint lodged about vehicle parked on Atlantic Street.
12:33 p.m.: Past breaking, entering and burglar reported on Page Street. Building checked.
11:36 a.m.: Public Works called out to Blackburn Circle and Gloucester Crossing Road.
11:33 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported in a vehicle outside Firing Up at Gloucester Crossing. The car in question could not be located.
9:07 a.m.: No action required for 911 call from Friend Street.
6:35 a.m.: Citizen assisted at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
4:50 a.m.: Check on wellbeing of individual at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue requested. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Burglar alarm activations on Ocean Highlands at 2:45 a.m. Buildings checked.
2 a.m.: An Oxford Road resident was aided with an unwelcome guest.
Saturday, Dec. 26
911 calls placed from Bennet Street North at 3:30 p.m., Cripple Cove off East Main Street at 4 p.m., and Claredon Street at 8:39 p.m., when services were given; and Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue, when a search turned up nothing.
9:33 p.m.: Motor vehicle stop on Maplewood Avenue. Service given.
Well-being checks conducted on Macomber Road at 7:25 p.m. and Derby Court at 7:54 p.m.
Medical emergencies on Western Avenue at 12:23 a.m. and 5:32 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 9:09 a.m., individuals transported to a hospital; Ocean Highlands at 10:01 a.m. and Shore Road at 11:53 a.m., no action required; and to Rockport Road at 3:48 p.m.
Public Works called out to Magnolia Avenue at 2 a.m., East Main Street at 9:24 a.m., and Concord Street at 5:32 p.m.
Car crashes with property damage only on the Route 128 Extension at 12:11 a.m. and Delaney's Pizza on Main Street at 3:59 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crashes.
Animal Control dispatched to Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road for an investigation at 9:38 a.m. and to Gee Avenue at 3:23 p.m. The Good Harbor Beach call was from a person who said he was attacked by a dog on a day when no dogs are allowed, and was concerned it could happen again.
1 p.m.: Suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle on Millet Street reported.
12:53 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Cedarwood Road.
Illegal trash dumping reported on Eastern Avenue at 11:24 a.m. and the area of 33 Emerson Avenue at 12:06 p.m. where a dresser broken into pieces, various children's toys, a red storage box, and a box that held a flat-screen TV were left.
Lost or found property reported on Pilot's Hill at 8:26 a.m., Atlantic and Beach roads at 11:41 a.m.
9:45 a.m.: A Wheeler Street resident reported possible fraud by identity theft.
9:14 a.m.: Building checked after burglar alarm activation at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street.
6:55 a.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on School House Road.
Friday, Christmas, Dec. 25
9:57 p.m.: Harassment reported on Wingaersheek Road under investigation.
Medical emergencies on Mason Court at 1:13 p.m., service made; Estuary Way at 3:17 p.m., no action required; and Pinecrest Avenue at 12:12 a.m., Essex Avenue at 3:33 a.m. and Winchester Court at 9:36 p.m. all referred to another agency.
Animal Control dispatched to Washington Street at 2:32 a.m. and investigations conducted at unspecified locations at 2:33 a.m. and 4:59 p.m.
2:54 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Perkins Street were a resident reported not feeling well for three days. The person refused to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
1:04 p.m.: Motor vehicle theft reported on Mount Pleasant Way.
Disturbances: Peace restored on Bass Avenue at midnight following a noise complaint and Veterans Way at 11:28 a.m.
Debris in roadway: Tree down on wires on Emerald Street at 6:26 a.m. and on Pine Street at 9:24 a.m.
Burglar alarm activations at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street at 8:49 a.m., Atlantic Road at 9:44 a.m. when buildings were checked; and Happy Valley Ventures on Great Republic Drive at 9:46 a.m., which was a false alarm.
4:56 a.m.: Open door at a property at Perkins Road and Western Avenue. Building checked and secured.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Medical emergencies on Edgewood Road at 2:29 a.m.; Washington Street at 10:46 a.m. and 1:28 and 1:59 p.m.; and Poplar Park at 11 p.m. Service given.
10:43 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Orchard Road. The person could not be located.
Burglar alarm activations at Seaside Graphics on Railroad Avenue at 9:08 a.m., First Baptist Church on Gloucester Avenue at 3:58 p.m., and Village Silver Smith on Kondelin Road at 10:26 p.m. Buildings checked.
9:27 p.m.:Sound of gunshots off Concord Street reported. No shooter was found when area was searched.
Car crashes with property damage only on Pearl Street at 9:48 a.m., Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:33 a.m., Plum Cove Beach off Washington Street at 4:03 p.m. and in Midori lot off Washington Street at 9:05 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crashes.
Past burglaries reported on Decatur Streert at 8:08 p.m. and East Main Street at 8:53 p.m.
6:01 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from the area of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and rectory and disposed of safely.
5:24 p.m.: A person came into the Main Street police station to report fraud.
Animal Control dispatched to Goose Cove off Gee Avenue at 10:08 a.m. and Pavilion Beach off Western Avenue at 3:58 p.m.
Complaints about cars parked on Riggs Street at 12:43 p.m. and Summit Avenue at 1:31 p.m. Both cars towed.
12:28 p.m.: Arrest made on Min Street. No other information available on Monday.
10:55 a.m.: Lost or found property reported on Taylor Street.
10:32 a.m.: Car crash with injuries reported at Emerson and Centennial avenues. Vehicle towed.
10:25 a.m.: Check on wellbeing of person on Centennial Avenue at Curtis Square requested. No action required.
8:48 a.m.: Driver issued a citation or warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop at Main and Parker streets.
8:18 a.m.: Larceny reported on Shapley Road.
911 calls from East Main Street at 2:45 a.m. and Dory Road at 7:09 a.m.
1:09 a.m.: Peace restored after disturbance at a Magnolia Avenue residence.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
911 calls: Third party reports fire in house on Atlantic Road at 3:54 p.m. resulting in a car being towed; Langsford Street at 6:43 p.m., a false alarm; Gloucester Mill Condominiums at 7:10 p.m., caller could not be found; and Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Washington Street, where service was given.
4:57 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Washington Street at Railroad Avenue. Service given.
Car crashes with property damage in Second Glance lot of Pond Road at 12:05 p.m., on Blackburn Circle at 12:20 p.m., on the Route 128 Extension on 2:53 p.m. and on Webster Street at 3:59 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crashes.
Animal Control conducts investigations on East Main Street at 9:39 a.m. and Newton Road at 3:50 p.m.
3:38 p.m.: Assistance for Fire Department on Western Avenue referred to another agency.
Hypodermic needles retrieved from the area of 38 Cleveland St. at 10:10 a.m. and Prospect Street at 3:02 p.m. They were disposed of safely.
2:34 p.m.: A Magnolia Road resident reports possible identity theft.
Citizens assisted on Youngs Road at 7:23 a.m. and Main Street at 2:18 p.m.
2:02 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street.
Burglar alarms activate at 2:59 a.m. at Dollar General at Whistlestop Way, at 3:49 at Gloucester Crossing Road, at 6:16 a.m. at Great Republic Way, 1:29 p.m. on Eastern Point Boulevard and 1:42 p.m. on Pond Street. The buildings were checked.
Medical emergencies on Seaview Road at 3:14 a.m. and Beacon Street at 10:52 a.m. referred to another agency; and service rendered at Lincoln Park at 10:27 a.m. and Ryan Road at 12:21 p.m.
12:11 p.m.: Police requested at Metro PCS on Railroad Avenue. Service given.
Wellbeing checks made on Amero Court at 7:13 a.m., and Western Avenue at 11:39 a.m.
10:58 a.m.: Violation of city ordinance reported at Washington Square and Granite Street. Service rendered.
10:56 a.m.: Traffic analysis conducted on Rogers Street at Fishermen's Wharf and Minglewood Harborside.
Complaints about cars parked in front of Virgilio's Italian Bakery on Main Street 7:38 a.m. and at School and Proctor streets at 10:33 a.m. Service rendered.
8:49 a.m.: Public Works called out to Beacon Street.
Disturbances: Peace restored in area of 67 Main St. at 12:27 a.m., and no issue found on Prospect Street at 3:19 a.m.