In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, July 24
Traffic stops: Citations or warnings for unspecified violations were issued to drivers on Route 128 north at Exit 14, Route 133, at 7:24 a.m. and southbound at 8:44 a.m.
8:27 a.m.: Motor vehicle theft reported on Juniper Road.
6:17 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Jodrey State Fish Pier, Parker Street. Summons issued to a driver and car towed. No injuries reported.
2:27 a.m.: Gunshots reported in area of Old Salem Road. Search negative.
Burglar alarms sounded at Speedway Llc on MainStreet at 12:14 a.m., which was a false alarm; and Tolman Avenue at 1:59 a.m., where premises were checked.
1 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Haskell Street. Peace restored.
12:43 a.m.: Vehicle repossessed on Juniper Road.
12:01 a.m.: Police assisted Fire Department. Patient refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
Thursday, July 23
Public Works called out to Beauport and Madison avenues at 4:33 p.m., Spring and Marchant streets at 5:02 p.m., Derby Street at 5:54 p.m., Western Avenue and Mansfield Street at 9:38 p.m. and to Washington and McLellan streets at 10:31 p.m.
10:21 p.m.: Police assisted Fire Department on Washington Street.
Burglar alarms sounded on Eastern Point Boulevard at 12:57 p.m. where no action was needed; and C.B. Fisk on Kondelin Road at 6:31 p.m., Beacon Street and Conant Avenue at 6:59 p.m., Richdale on Washington Street at 10:12 p.m., where service was given.
Disturbances reported at Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 7:56 p.m. and on Thatcher Road at 10:06 p.m. Peace was restored.
Fireworks reported at Governors Park on Commonwealth at 9:13 p.m. and on Nautilus Road at 9:16 p.m.
9:15 p.m.: Aid given to driver of a vehicle disabled at the Dun Fudgin boat ramp on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
911 calls made from Haskell Street at 10:14 a.m., Armstrong Way at 10:39 a.m. and Good Harbor Beach at 12:42 p.m. required no action; from Barn Lane at 3:04 p.m. and Orchard Avenue at 3:53 p.m. and Surfari on Main Street at 4:20 p.m., all referred to another agency; and Capt. Vince on Commercial Street at 4:11 p.m., and Gloucester Healthcare at Washington Street at 8:06 p.m., where service was given.
7:38 p.m.: Traffic control conducted on Washington Street.
7:19 p.m.: Officers assisted Reading police on Essex Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Request for police aid with leaning pole on Washington Street referred to another agency.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad transported to a hospital a patient from both Perkins Street at 11:56 a.m. and Lahey Urgent Care at Gloucester Crossing at 12:55 p.m.; responded to The Crow's Nest on Main Street at 11:55 a.m., were no action was needed; and provided service on Calder Street at 10:34 a.m., at the YMCA Rooming House on Middle Street at 4:14 p.m., and on Thatcher Road at 6:53 p.m.
Well-being checks conducted on individuals on Hancock Street at 9:14 a.m., Nautilus Road at 4:27 p.m., Essex Avenue at 4:51 p.m., at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue at 6:36 p.m.
Debris in roadway reported on Elwell Street at 12:34 p.m. could not be found, while report on Holly Street at 6:22 p.m.referred to another agency.
5:53 p.m.: A 40-year-old Eastern Avenue man was arrested on a warrant.
5:45 p.m.: Report of leaked machine fuel spread across approximately 100 feet of the roadway on Holly Street. The DPW was notified to sand down the area.
4:57 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Thatcher Road. Injuries reported.
Citizen seeking assistance on Foster Street at 4:19 p.m. could not be located , while another was referred to another agency at 4:45 p.m.
4:12 p.m.: List of flooding streets sent to other city departments.
4:10 p.m.: Call about disabled motor vehicle on Rogers Street referred to another agency.
2:13 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Washington Street. No injuries reported.
11:45 a.m.: Vandalism reported at Calvary Cemetery on Eastern Avenue under investigation.
11:30 a.m.: Illegal trash dumping at the defunct Linsky's yard on Sargent Street is under investigation.
10:36 a.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on the south side of the Route 128 Extension between the lights and Blackburn Rotary given aid.
9:39 a.m.: Matter handled involving a juvenile at Washington Square and Granite Street.
9:31 a.m.: Report of property lost by Sea Lion Motor Inn on Eastern Avenue under investigation.
9:16 a.m.: Officer unable to serve a Perkins Street resident with a restraining order.