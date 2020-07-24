Watching the trash float by

Reader Rick Hurst of Gloucester sent in this photo of a trash barrel and dumpster floating through a parking lot on Kondelin Road in Blackburn Industrial Park on Thursday afternoon during the flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

 Courtesy photo

In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments: 

Friday, July 24

Traffic stops: Citations or warnings for unspecified violations were issued to drivers on Route 128 north at Exit 14, Route 133, at 7:24 a.m. and southbound at 8:44 a.m.

8:27 a.m.: Motor vehicle theft reported on Juniper Road.

6:17 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Jodrey State Fish Pier, Parker Street. Summons issued to a driver and car towed. No injuries reported.

2:27 a.m.: Gunshots reported in area of Old Salem Road. Search negative.

Burglar alarms sounded at Speedway Llc on MainStreet at 12:14 a.m., which was a false alarm; and Tolman Avenue at 1:59 a.m., where premises were checked.

1 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Haskell Street. Peace restored.

12:43 a.m.: Vehicle repossessed on Juniper Road.

12:01 a.m.: Police assisted Fire Department. Patient refused ambulance transport to a hospital.

Thursday, July 23

Public Works called out to Beauport and Madison avenues at 4:33 p.m., Spring and Marchant streets at 5:02 p.m., Derby Street at 5:54 p.m., Western Avenue and Mansfield Street at 9:38 p.m. and to Washington and McLellan streets at 10:31 p.m.

10:21 p.m.: Police assisted Fire Department on Washington Street.

Burglar alarms sounded on Eastern Point Boulevard at 12:57 p.m. where no action was needed; and C.B. Fisk on Kondelin Road at 6:31 p.m., Beacon Street and Conant Avenue at 6:59 p.m., Richdale on Washington Street at 10:12 p.m., where service was given.

Disturbances reported at Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 7:56 p.m. and on Thatcher Road at 10:06 p.m. Peace was restored.

Fireworks reported at Governors Park on Commonwealth at 9:13 p.m. and on Nautilus Road at 9:16 p.m. 

9:15 p.m.: Aid given to driver of a vehicle disabled at the Dun Fudgin boat ramp on Leslie O. Johnson Road.

911 calls made from Haskell Street at 10:14 a.m., Armstrong Way at 10:39 a.m. and Good Harbor Beach at 12:42 p.m. required no action; from Barn Lane at 3:04 p.m. and Orchard Avenue at 3:53 p.m. and Surfari on Main Street at 4:20 p.m., all referred to another agency; and Capt. Vince on Commercial Street at 4:11 p.m.,  and Gloucester Healthcare at Washington Street at 8:06 p.m., where service was given.

7:38 p.m.: Traffic control conducted on Washington Street.

7:19 p.m.: Officers assisted Reading police on Essex Avenue.

7:11 p.m.: Request for police aid with leaning pole on Washington Street referred to another agency.

Medical aid calls: The rescue squad transported to a hospital a patient from both Perkins Street at 11:56 a.m. and  Lahey Urgent Care at Gloucester Crossing at 12:55 p.m.; responded to The Crow's Nest on Main Street at 11:55 a.m., were no action was needed; and provided service on Calder Street at 10:34 a.m., at the YMCA Rooming House on Middle Street at 4:14 p.m., and on Thatcher Road at 6:53 p.m.

Well-being checks conducted on individuals on Hancock Street at 9:14 a.m., Nautilus Road at 4:27 p.m., Essex Avenue at 4:51 p.m., at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue at 6:36 p.m.

Debris in roadway reported on Elwell Street at 12:34 p.m. could not be found, while report on Holly Street at 6:22 p.m.referred to another agency.

5:53 p.m.: A 40-year-old Eastern Avenue man was arrested on a warrant.

5:45 p.m.: Report of leaked machine fuel spread across approximately 100 feet of the roadway on Holly Street. The DPW was notified to sand down the area.

4:57 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Thatcher Road. Injuries reported.

Citizen seeking assistance on Foster Street at 4:19 p.m. could not be located , while another was referred to another agency at 4:45 p.m.

4:12 p.m.: List of flooding streets sent to other city departments.

4:10 p.m.: Call about disabled motor vehicle on Rogers Street referred to another agency.

2:13 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Washington Street. No injuries reported.

11:45 a.m.: Vandalism reported at Calvary Cemetery on Eastern Avenue under investigation.

11:30 a.m.: Illegal trash dumping at the defunct Linsky's yard on Sargent Street is under investigation.

10:36 a.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on the south side of the Route 128 Extension between the lights and Blackburn Rotary given aid.

9:39 a.m.: Matter handled involving a juvenile  at Washington Square and Granite Street. 

9:31 a.m.: Report of property lost by Sea Lion Motor Inn on Eastern Avenue under investigation.

9:16 a.m.: Officer unable to serve a Perkins Street resident with a restraining order.

Tags

Recommended for you