In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 15
5:25 p.m.: Police responded to the area of Blackburn Rotary for a collision between a car and a deer. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the driver who stated that the deer ran out from the center of the rotary and directly in front of his car. The car had damage to the front left bumper, headlight, hood and quarter panel. The car was able to leave the scene under its own power.
3:38 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Cripple Cove Playground parking lot to take a report of threats that took place at Seine Field on Farrington Avenue. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who explained he was in Seine Field and asked another person if he knew where the cranberry bog was. This man seemed angry about being questioned and said that he didn't know. The caller then informed him that he had dropped some of the tree branches he was carrying to which he replied "you don't belong here, go back under the rock you crawled out from under." The caller took these as threats.
12:40 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Atlantic Avenue for a burglary alarm. While en route on Route 128 southbound, police noticed a man wearing a blue jacket walking on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge. Police stopped the cruiser to see if the man was OK and notified dispatch to let them know that they would be out on the bridge with the man. Police exited the vehicle and asked the man what he was doing on the bridge. The man, who was staring off into the distance, explained that he went out on a walk to cool off and that a lot of things were going on. After further conversation, Fire Department paramedics were called to conduct a mental evaluation and the man willingly was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further evaluation.
Saturday, Nov. 14
3:55 p.m.: Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 128 and Eastern Avenue. Upon arrival, police were informed that a motorcycle had lost control and slid across Eastern Avenue. The operator did not report being injured, however, the motorcycle had to be towed.
Friday, Nov. 13
1:57 p.m.: A caller on Cleveland Street reported that she just witnessed someone getting punched.
3:55 a.m.: People were reported yelling at each other in the road way near 266 Essex Ave.