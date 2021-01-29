In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 28
2:24 p.m.: School Resource Officer Peter Sutera received an email from a teacher at Gloucester High School asking if he could speak to a female student about an issue she was having. Upon arrival, the girl told the officer that she was having a hard time with a couple of girls she used to be friends with. She explained that the two have been following her around in their car if they see her driving. The three had an issue over the summer and that has carried over to harassing texts and social media annoyances. The officer made the school's dean of students aware of the issue and he will be speaking with the two girls advising them to stay away from the girl and refrain from harassing her via social media as well.
1:51 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Market Basket on a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with operations supervisor who explained that he observed a man stuffing items in his coat. Items included two containers of chicken nuggets, steak and cheese sub, and a Vitamin Water. The supervisor said eh observed the man walk out of the store without paying for the items. The supervisor followed the man and confronted him about the act, to which the man stated he screwed up. The store will seek a criminal complain against the man at this time for shoplifting.
