In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Wednesday, July 26
Crashes with property damage only were reported,on Emerson Avenue at 2:54 p.m., Poplar Street at 4:21 p.m., at Blackburn Circle and School House Road at 7:06 p.m., and Essex Avenue at 11:04 p.m.
8:32 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 44-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of criminal harassment. A resident told police she was continually being verbally abused by another tenant. Police have spoken with this person more than three times for harassment complaints in the past six months, a report said. Police planned to file the charge through the court system because past efforts to remedy the situation have not worked.
2:26 p.m.: Trespassing was reported when a caller saw a bicyclist enter Route 128 northbound at Grant Circle and travel in the breakdown lane.
11:12 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 56-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of unlawfully possessing a large capacity assault weapon.
9:47 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. Police spoke with a store employee, according to a report, who identified a person who appeared to have taken two lawn chairs from the store on July 23. Police spoke with the person who said she believed that her boyfriend had paid for the chairs prior to leaving the store, and she told police she would pay for them. They came to an agreement that the woman would pay for the chairs and the rest of the belongings she had with her that day but that she would no longer be welcomed in the store.
Tuesday, July 25
5:58 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported on Commercial Street.
3:17 p.m.: Police took a report of stolen property at 55 Commercial St.
1:09 p.m.: Fraud was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
12:22 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at Langsford and Andrews streets.
12:09 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Dory Road for a smell of outside burning.
8:55 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at 183 Washington St.
7:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Wheeler Street.
1:36 a.m.: A vehicle had to be towed from the scene of a crash with property damage only on Route 128 northbound and Exit 54.
12:02 a.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud on Atlantic Road.
Monday, July 24
8:42 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Washington Street.
1:54 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Fort Hill Avenue.
1:50 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Annisquam Yacht Club on River Road.
1:33 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of gunshots reported on Revere Street.
10:53 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Leverett Street.
9:31 a.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud from 29 Commercial St.
8:03 a.m.: A crash between a car and a pedestrian on Main Street resulted in damage to property only. The log refers to charges being filed.
Sunday, July 23
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 north at 1:52 a.m., at Leonard and Washington streets at 2:29 p.m., and Washington and Bridgewater streets at 3:17 p.m..
Saturday, July 22
Crashes with property damage only were reported in the vicinity of 178 Washington St. at 8:30 a.m., at 259 Washington St. at 11:03 p.m., and at 55 Commercial St. at 11:56 p.m.
3:29 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Springfield Street.
8:47 a.m.: As a result of a report of vandalism at 127 Rogers St., police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 33-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering into vehicle for a misdemeanor. According to a report, an ex-employee of Gorton’s allegedly broke into a white Nissan Rogue and stole a pack of cigarettes. He then reportedly went to another vehicle but was unable to get into it. The owner of the car then went looking for the man, located him in the area of Prospect and Friend streets, and the two had a brief confrontation, after which the car owner drove back to Gorton’s to call police. Police were able to view video footage of what happened before filing charges.
1:23 a.m.: A 36-year-old Dorchester woman and a 41-year-old Gloucester resident were arrested after a motor-vehicle stop on Cleveland and Sylvan streets. The woman faces two counts of possession of a Class B drug while the man faces charges on straight arrest warrant, driving a vehicle with a revoked registration and having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way. During the stop, police conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and reportedly located a black pouch between the passenger seat and center console, in which they located two crack pipes. The passenger told police “those are mine,” the report said. They also found six Suboxone strips in the passenger’s wallet and the woman said she had a prescription for them, but she was unable to provide proof. During the arrest, police informed the woman about the addiction/recovery services provided by the Community Impact Unit.