In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 1
7:38 p.m.: A caller from Captain Carlos at 31 Harbor Loop reported an unwelcome female on his boat named "Golden Omelet" with a white hull. As police were making their way to the location the woman left the area.
6:01 p.m.: Vandalism on Sumac Lane reported. On Saturday night, the police were notified of large party at the residence on two occasions. When the police went to the house on Sunday, they met with the caretaker of the residence who explained the home owner apparently had rented the house on VRBO, a vacation rental website, and directed to an area of the walls that were all scuffed up. Trash and food were laying all over the place. A handle had been pulled off a door and an old rocking chair had a leg broken off. Some shades were pulled off the windows. A rug in a bedroom also appeared to have vomit on it. Police explained to the owner that this was a civil issue to pursue with VRBO and the signers of the rental agreement.
1 a.m.: Police were dispatched fro a report of threats involving a firearm near The Studio Restaurant on Rocky Neck Avenue. Police spoke to the caller at the scene who said he had confronted a man who had been urinating on the side of the road near his home. The caller explained that the man told him he was going to shoot him and then got into his car and drove away. Officers found the individual, who admitted to urinating on the side of the road after a long drive. The driver explained that it had actually been the caller who had threatened to shoot him after yelling a bunch of racial slurs.
Saturday, Oct. 31
8:33 p.m.: A retired sergeant called to report he heard multiple gunshots in the area of Hartz Street. During this call, other 911 calls came into the station to confirm the gunshots. An officer confirmed that it had been fireworks at Good Harbor Beach.
1:51 p.m.: A sick coyote was reported to be on Magnolia Beach.
3:44 a.m.: A caller from 7 Springfield St. reported that the basement level tenant was yelling and making a commotion in the backyard. Upon arrival, an officer heard and observed the tenant in the backyard vomiting. The tenant told police that he came outside so that he did not wake up his neighbors with his projectile vomiting. Police asked for him to take his sickness inside.
Friday, Oct. 30
10:43 p.m.: A caller from 820 Heights at Cape Ann reported that neighbors are moving in and are growling at the door to anger her dog.
8:51 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 9 Springfield St. to investigate a report of a tenant, possibly on drugs, causing a disturbance, according to the upstairs tenants. Upon arrival, an officer went to the basement apartment and, through the window, saw the tenant shirtless and jumping around performing karate techniques while watching a movie on his television. Muffled sounds could be heard at times coming from the tenant. Police contacted the tenant, who explained that he was watching TV and getting ready for bed. While speaking with the tenant, police noticed that the ceiling was actually the upstairs plywood subflooring with no apparent sound barrier between the two residences. The tenant explained that he and the landlord have a court date for a landlord/tenant dispute.
7:12 p.m.: A report of unemployment fraud came from High Street.
4:37 p.m.: A caller from 15 Long Hill Road reported that political signs were taken from his yard. He told an officer that he will be putting more up and wants the report on the record.
4:05 p.m.: A caller from Atlantic Vacation Homes at 4 Old County Road reported that he believes a former renter has stolen tires from a residence he no longer lives at and has made a threat to come to the business.