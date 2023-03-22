The Gloucester Police Department is welcoming two new officers into its ranks after both recently graduated from the police academy, Chief Edward Conley said.
Officers Julio Mercado and Olivia Durgin graduated from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy on Friday, March 10, according to Conley, who said Durgin is the department's third sworn female officer presently on the force.
Durgin is a lifelong Gloucester resident and a 2011 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High. She worked in retail before becoming a Gloucester police officer.
She has a close relationship with her family and friends, and in her spare time she enjoys lifting weights at the gym, going to the beach, and spending time with loved ones.
Mercado is a native of Salem who graduated from Salem State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Prior to going into policing, Mercado worked in security for local hospitals, where he was focused on assisting medical staff and patients specifically dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. He enjoys spending time with his four children, going to the gym, watching sports and coaching youth sports.
“I am pleased to welcome these two well-qualified individuals to the Gloucester Police Department,” said Conley. “They demonstrate great commitment to their community, and I believe they will be a great asset to Gloucester and its residents.”
The Gloucester Police Department has 50 sworn officers, not including the chief, deputy chief, lieutenants and sergeants, Conley said. In all, the department has 65 sworn officers. This number does not include clerks, parking enforcement and animal control officers.