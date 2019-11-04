Gloucester is hosting a municipal election Tuesday, Nov. 5. for mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is running unopposed. So are four of the five ward councilors. In Ward 2, Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett are vying to fill the seat held by Kenneth Hecht, who is not seeking re-election.
The School Committee race for six seats features four incumbents — Jonathan Pope, Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince — and newcomers Ida Shaker, Samantha Verga Watson and Laura Wiessen.
Seven candidates are running for four councilor-at-large seats. They are incumbents James O'Hara, Jennifer Holmgren, and Melissa Cox and challengers Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, Peter Cannavo, Joseph Ciolino, and former police Chief John McCarthy.
The polling places are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
