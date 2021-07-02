Two leading employees within Gloucester’s Health Department have resigned from their positions.
Public Health Director Karin Carroll and Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland both turned in their resignation letters to the Board of Health on June 30.
“I think that Gloucester was lucky to have both of them,” Board of Health Chair Richard Sagall said on Thursday. “They are highly experienced professionals who brought a number of great programs to the city and were very hard working.”
“It is going to be a big blow to the Health Department and the city that they are leaving,” he added. “It has been a privilege to work with them and I am going to miss that. It is somebody else’s gain from Gloucester’s loss.”
The two were local leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we all know, our community has just come through the worst pandemic in a century," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in an email to the Times. "It was not easy, but we all came together as a team on behalf of our beloved city. Our success during those dark days was due in large part to the Health Department, as led by Karin Carroll. We are disappointed to learn that Karin has decided to leave us, but we wish her the very best as she enters the next stage of her career."
Carroll and Romeo Theken have been at odds over the mayor's role in the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her resignation letter, Carroll said she will be pursuing other options in public health. Her reasoning for resigning was not made clear in the letter and Carroll did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.
Carroll will be leaving her position as of July 23.
“For the past five years I have been honored to work as the Public Health Director and for the City of Gloucester and in particular with the amazing team of professionals at the Health Department,” she wrote to the board. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as the Director of the Gloucester Board of Health.”
During the pandemic, Carroll captained the department’s response to the virus — navigating testing sites, vaccine appointments, and mitigating the spread through best practices while Hiland planned, implemented and evaluated vaccination programs throughout the community.
Hiland also served as incident commander for regional COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 2020 to present while leading a team of 30-plus clinical and non-clinical staff and volunteers, according to her LinkedIn profile.
In her resignation letter, Hiland noted that it has been her duty as the city's public health nurse to enforce and abide by state and local public health laws.
"It is ever important to follow these laws and change of command during a public health state of emergency," Hiland wrote.
"Public health is an evidence-based profession, where clinical decision-making must be prioritized, trusted, respected and insulated from outside interests. I am proud I upheld my personal and professional values and morals because at the end of the day, I am a nurse and I do this work out of the compassion in my heart," she continues.
Hiland wrote that she will be leaving her position on Friday, July 16.
Both had an impact in the community long before any global pandemic.
In addition to offering regional flu clinics, Hiland — who has worked for the city for six years — also teamed up with area public health nurses dubbed The North Shore Mother Visiting Partnership (NSMVP) in 2019 to offer a one-time nurse home visit to all mothers with babies regardless of age, income, risk of number of children. Fathers, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents are eligible for home visits as well.
During her 10 years working for the city, Carroll headed a regional program which supports local communities in preparing for public health emergencies through training, drilling and collaboration.
"I want to thank you and Kelley and the staff for the amazing work that you have done," board member Claudia Schweitzer said at Thursday's Board of Health meeting.
"It is only because of your hard work that that happened," she added.
Where to go from here
As Carroll and Hiland both plan to leave their roles later this month, the Board of Health will need to find replacements as the city still needs health professionals at the helm as the pandemic continues.
While specifics of the next steps in finding replacements were not discussed on Thursday, board members were not hopeful that the search would be easy due to the current climate between the Health Department and the mayor.
"I can't imagine why anybody at this point in time would want to come to the city of Gloucester and serve on a board or commission or run the Health Department," Schweitzer said.
