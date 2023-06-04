The orange flag was raised at City Hall on Friday morning as 45 people and city officials — some touched by gun violence and most wearing orange — turned out to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day in Gloucester.
The event was organized by Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, who told people he had recently run into an acquaintance and asked about a son who was living in Croatia.
“And I said, ‘Any chance he’s coming back to the states?’ and he goes, ‘Nope. He told me, ‘Dad, it’s just not safe in America anymore.' So that really speaks volumes to me when our own native people are saying, ‘I’m not coming back’," said Gross. "So, here we are to try to raise awareness about this issue that seems to be, has a large headwind against it, so we need to push forward.”
Gross said those who live in Massachusetts are fortunate as it has the lowest gun violence rate per 100,000 people in the nation. He said that’s due to the state’s comprehensive gun laws, including comprehensive background checks and secure storage and child access prevention.
“And if that had been here 30 years ago, a family member of mine would still be here,” Gross said.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, lauded bipartisan efforts on gun violence prevention with state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
“I’m really pleased to be here with so many folks in this community that care about the ongoing effort to reduce gun violence and do everything in our power to take reasonable steps to do that,” Tarr said.
While the state has an assault weapons ban, Tarr told the crowd that in the last couple of days an out-of-state group has gone to court to try and invalidate it.
“So even as we move forward, we have to continue to protect the things we have already done,” Tarr said.
Tarr thanked Greg Gibson, who stood alongside his wife Anne Marie Crotty, as a leader in the gun violence prevention effort for many years. Gibson and Crotty’s son, Galen Gibson, was an 18-year-old student at Simon’s Rock College of Bard in Great Barrington when he was killed by a fellow student in a campus shooting in 1992.
“And it’s significant to me that in the grips of that tragedy you found the strength to rise up and be a voice of reason,” Tarr said of Gibson’s efforts to organize the gatherings for many years at City Hall.
Ferrante noted that Galen Gibson was a good friend and classmate of hers at Gloucester High. She spoke about the need to continue to shore up the Bay State’s gun violence prevention legislation.
“And no matter how many times the Supreme Court in Washington or Congress or whoever tries to strike down what we are doing here in Massachusetts, we have to keep getting back up again and we have to keep saying, ‘No, we are doing to stand firm on this position we need common sense gun laws'," she said.
Other speakers included Amanda Cook who helped organize the ceremony, and her kid, Ais Cook, who read a short poem on gun violence by Amanda Gorman. Amber Gaumnitz, co-chair for the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse and City Council President Val Gilman, standing in for Mayor Greg Verga, also spoke. Gilman read a proclamation on Verga's behalf, then presented it to Gibson.
“This feels good today, but it’s only as good as we are able to influence change and how we govern this important issue,” Gilman said.
Gaumnitz said nearly 49,000 people in the United States died from gun injuries in 2021.
“What will it take to stop the endless killing, the needless death and grief?" Gaumnitz asked. "Does everyone need to lose someone they love before we take action?”