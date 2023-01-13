Gloucester rallies around DJ injured in Jamaica

Friends, relatives and lawmakers are working to help bring Scott MacDonald, aka DJ Scottie Mac, home to Gloucester after he suffered spinal and brain injuries in a scooter accident in a remote part of Jamaica sometime on Monday.
MacDonald is heavily sedated with the extent of his injuries unknown, according to close friend Joey Ciaramitaro, creator of the Good Morning Gloucester blog, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s deputy chief of staff Neesha Suarez.
MacDonald’s injuries were being assessed to see if he was stable enough to be moved to a different hospital to provide “a more appropriate level of care,” Tarr said. After that is known, the next step would be to arrange a medical flight back to the U.S., a ride that can cost tens of thousands.
Tarr said his office was contacted by a friend and MacDonald’s aunt, Theresa Bunker.
“Obviously this is a very difficult and a very concerning situation and we all want to do whatever we can to get Scottie back here and get him proper treatment,” Tarr said.
Tarr said additional imaging was being done Thursday.
In addition to logistical challenges, Tarr said proper documentation is needed to get MacDonald home. “We reached out to Moulton’s office on this,” Tarr said.
“My office is closely tracking Scott MacDonald’s case,” Moulton said in a statement to the Times. “We are in touch with his family, the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, and with the local hospital where he is currently being treated. As we gather more information on what happened and on Scott’s status, we will continue to support the efforts to get him back to Massachusetts as safely as possible, however we can.”
Outpouring for DJ
According to a post on the Good Morning Gloucester blog, the cost for a medical flight from Jamiaca to Miami is $23,000 and $45,000 to Boston.
With the hashtag #prayersforscottie, the post, also carried on Better Together For Cape Ann Inc.’s Facebook page, describes Macdonald’s predicament and a fund set up at Cape Ann Savings Bank to help the family. (Checks payable to MacDonald’s aunt, Theresa Bunker with Scott MacDonald’s name in the memo line can be sent to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester MA 01930.)
Better Together for Cape Ann’s post contains a Venmo QR code to facilitate giving online.
“If you know him, heard of him, or have been entertained by him, please help,” wrote the page’s administrator, Patty Wall.
Ciaramitaro said on Thursday afternoon the Venmo account had raised “just north” of $17,000.
“While prayers are most appreciated,” Ciaramitaro said, “money is going to help his family at this time.”
Ciaramitaro said he has been on the phone nonstop for three days trying to get help for his friend.
MacDonald was in a scooter accident according to police, Ciaramitaro said. As of Thursday, Ciaramitaro said MacDonald was in a hospital in the coastal town of Savanna-la-Mar, the capital of Westmoreland Parish on the southern coast of the western end of the island.
Ciaramitaro said he last heard from MacDonald on Saturday night and MacDonald’s girlfriend last heard from him Sunday night. He said it was unlike his friend not to be constantly texting back and forth.
‘Everyone’s friend’
The Good Morning Gloucester blog post, put together in conjunction with MacDonald’s girlfriend and family members, states MacDonald “is currently in stable condition but has not regained consciousness. He is heavily sedated to limit any stress on his brain and spine. His condition is currently not clear until testing takes place.”
The post says both Tarr’s and Moulton’s offices have been contacted and the Jamaican Tourist Board confirmed MacDonald’s location at the hospital.
The next steps are to assess MacDonald’s condition to see if he is strong enough to be moved a better hospital in a larger city in Jamaica or if he could be flown back to the United States, Ciaramitaro said. Even testing is going to be costly, about $6,000. He said he has been in touch with those who are going to make decisions about how to best care for MacDonald.
“He’s everyone’s friend,” said Ciaramitaro of MacDonald. He said if he were in this position, MacDonald would be advocating for him in the same way. He described MacDonald a “a big, kind-hearted person.”
“Scottie roots for everybody’s success,” said Ciaramitaro. “He’s just a solid guy.”
Those who have attended the Bluefin Blowout giant tuna tournament in Gloucester in the summer have heard MacDonald as the voice of the tournament, which is presented by the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group. Ciaramitaro said Warren Waugh of Gloucester, the cofounder of Lyon-Waugh, along with the auto group “have made a significant financial donation to get MacDonald home safely.”
Ciaramitaro said MacDonald is giving of time as a DJ to various charitable events.
“This guy has donated his time for charities over the course of decades not just years,” Ciaramitaro said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.