The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is getting ready for a summer Gloucester Reads program during the city’s 400+ anniversary.
The team, along with 17 co-sponsors, envisions a summer book club for the entire community that will include a series of programs that explore books by Black authors that reflect Black experiences in America.
Nancy Goodman, who is coordinating the program, said the community read initiative seeks to increase understanding of the history and current status of race in Gloucester, as well as the United States, and to build a strong community to foster a feeling of belonging for everyone.
The program is being structured so that there will be a variety of days and times for people to participate in book discussion groups during the course of the summer.
The organizing team is working to bring in a guest author at some point during the three-month initiative.
The organizers want to let the community know that this program is coming up to alert residents who want to be part of this Gloucester Reads project.
“By choosing a variety of books, we hope to make it possible for everyone in the community to participate: read a book, attend a program, share their perspective, and/or engage on social media,” according to a project description.
Staff at the Sawyer Free Library have chosen five books:
1. Adult fiction: “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.
2. Non-fiction: “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram Kendi and Keisha Blain.
3. Memoir: “The Love You Save” by Goldie Taylor.
4. Graphic novel (young adult): “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds, artwork by Jason Griffin.
5. Family picture book: “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy, illustrated by Ekua Holmes.
“We are excited to be hosting this Community Read during Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary,” noted Goodman. “Our theme complements events celebrating diversity and recognizing the hidden history of Gloucester’s Black community.”
More details will be forthcoming as they are worked out for this summer program.