Juneteenth events

What is happening on Juneteenth on Cape Ann?

Juneteenth Vigil - Rockport

When: Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Where: In the front yard of First Congregational Church on Main Street in Rockport.

Bring: Signs that convey principles of racial equality, freedom, love and justice.

Celebrate Juneteenth - Gloucester

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Picnic Area C, Stage Fort Park, across from The Cupboard, 41 Hough Ave.

Freedom Rally - Gloucester

When: Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.