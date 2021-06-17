Following Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that the state will celebrate the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery 156 years ago, the city of Gloucester is taking part in the day of remembrance.
All city offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth, which is celebrated on Saturday, June 19.
“Observance of this holiday recognizes the need to ensure racial freedom and equality, commemorate African American freedom and emphasize education and achievement,” city Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo wrote to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on April 30, recommending Gloucester follow the state in recognizing the holiday.
While an additional day off from work gives city employees something to hoot and holler about, this holiday has been celebrated by Black Americans since the late 1880s.
“The holiday commemorates the freedom of Black Americans in the United States,” said Nicole McClain, a founder of the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger and his Union troops landed in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and President Abraham Lincoln had freed enslaved people in rebel states 2 1/2 years earlier. McClain explained that as the general rode in, Granger issued General Order 3 that states “from then on, the enslaved people would be employees and employers rather than enslaved.”
While great news, that day would not truly be the end of Black Americans' oppression as the order also stated that formerly enslaved people were encouraged to stay with the people that had enslaved them rather than go off and be free.
“But who would want to stay with their abusers?” McClain, of Lynn, asked. “They had been whipped, they had been raped.”
It would take an additional two years of fighting before Black Americans finally would be able to celebrate Juneteenth in 1867.
“The significance of this holiday shows how complex the lives of Black Americans have been and the fight that continues to happen,” McClain said.
For the founder of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, celebrating Juneteenth is more than a holiday.
When her 16-year old son was hazed by the police in 2016, McClain knew she had to do something.
“Instead of just having a celebration and hosting events closer to home, forming an organization became more about changing the narrative around Black Americans and showing some positive images of Black Americans to broaden people’s perspective of who we are and what we have contributed to the country as a whole,” she said.
The North Shore Juneteenth Association is a group of community leaders seeking to create awareness about the Juneteenth holiday, educate the broader community about positive aspects of African American culture, and dismantle racism by using events and programming as a tool for change.
Their work includes evenings where families can paint and learn about current and historical African American inventions, people and topics, a Black Excellence 5K race on Aug. 14, Juneteenth flag raisings in several North Shore communities, and a Juneteenth Family Fun Day from 1 to 5 p.m. at 590 Washington St. in Lynn.
“The holiday being celebrated is telling of the partial freedom of Black Americans and a remembrance of the fact that we have been so resilient despite all of the struggles that we have contributed so much to American culture,” McClain said. “That is why it is so important to celebrate every year.”
