In memory of Gloucester’s Civil War veterans and as part of the city’s quadricentennial celebration, Clark’s Cemetery off Centennial Avenue was rededicated on Sunday.
The Gloucester 400+ program began with the rededication ceremony, including a gun salute, followed by a walking tour of Clark’s Cemetery, established in 1835.
The walking tour took visitors to the adjacent First Parish Burial Ground, established in 1644, for a tour of the graves of veterans of the American Revolution.
The commemoration included a marching procession of the Sons of Veterans Reserve, the ceremonial military component of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and a gun salute by the Lynn Sons of Veterans Reserve, a fraternal organization that maintains the history and legacy of Union Civil War veterans.
The event honored the memory of 28 Civil War veterans represented by white and African American men laid to rest in the cemetery. One of the men buried in Clark’s Cemetery is Joseph Green, an African American living in Gloucester and known as the first man to enlist in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the story of which was told in the movie “Glory.”