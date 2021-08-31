Gloucester once again remembered those lost to substance abuse disorder.
Hundreds of luminarias lined Stacy Boulevard on Tuesday night in observance of the city’s 11th Annual Overdose Vigil and International Overdose Awareness Day.
Like last year, the event was scaled back because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Plain paper bags, each bearing the name of a loved one and a message of remembrance, when lit from within, created a sacred space. And as darkness descended on the Outer Harbor, the luminarias created a presence out of the absence of these hundreds of brothers, sisters, mother, fathers, sisters, brothers, and teenagers who were not much more than children when they died.
Opioid-related deaths rose by 5% in Massachusetts in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data released in May by the Department of Public Health. The increase in deaths came during the COVID-19 outbreak when health care workers and social services faced challenges in providing care.
State health officials reported 2,104 confirmed and estimated opioid deaths in 2020, 102 more than the previous year and just over the previous high of 2,102 in 2016.
Preliminary Department of Public Health data found that 1,038 people died of opioid overdoses in the first half of 2021, a roughly 5% decrease from this time last year.
Many of paper luminaria bags along the boulevard were weighted with small cans of food bound for The Open Door's food pantry. Staff from agency were present at the vigil to collect the more 500 non-perishable food donations.
Also on hand were staff from the One Stop Harm Reduction Center in Glouester, who offered training on how to use nasal naloxone, also known by its brand name, Narcan. Naloxone counteracts the effects of an overdose of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids, and can be purchased without a prescription in Massachusetts and elsewhere.
Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.