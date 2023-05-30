A solemn ceremony in the auditorium of Gloucester High School on Memorial Day morning saw veterans, active duty service members, city officials, lawmakers, Gloucester Sea Cadets and Marine Corps JROTC cadets remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Interim Veterans Services Director Vionette “Vee” Chipperini served as emcee during the nearly one-hour ceremony. She became the interim director with the recent departure of long-time director Adam Curcuru.
Chipperini welcomed about 200 people to the observance, including veterans, several city councilors, representatives of the city’s veterans posts and organizations, members of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, and Gold Star families.
Chipperini said they were there “in a year that marks the 400th anniversary of our beloved city of Gloucester, the 75th anniversary of desegregation of the U.S. military, the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the war in Iraq.”
Memorial Day, Chipperini said, started after the Civil War and was known as Decoration Day.
“Each generation has been tasked with honoring those whom have made the ultimate sacrifice and ensuring that we as a nation comprehend the full weight of our decisions before sending young men and women off to war,” she said.
“We recommit ourselves to the values and ideals, to the communities and to the vision of America for which these brave people fought,” said Temple Ahavat Achim Rabbi David Kudan during the invocation.
The observance featured Gloucester Boy Scouts Troop 60 leading the Pledge of Allegiance, a welcome by Mayor Greg Verga; remarks from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and state Rep. Ann-Margaret, D-Gloucester; a Memorial Day proclamation from Gov. Maura Healey read by St. John’s Prep student Tucker Lawrence; and the reading of the story of Medal of Honor Recipient John Handran, a U.S. Navy Seaman and Gloucester fisherman who after his service perished at sea in 1885. His story was read by Marine Corps JROTC Commander Master Sgt. Carcel DuBose.
In addition, chaplains and representatives of veterans posts and organizations read an honor roll of veterans who had died since last year’s Memorial Day. The audience also saw a video presentation paying tribute to service members killed in action or during their service in World War I, World II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terror.
The Sea Cadets performed the Missing Man Table Ceremony; O’Maley Middle School sixth-grader Alessandro Schoc performed the national anthem and “Amazing Grace,” and Jim Dalpiaz and Jude Worthley performed taps with a final benediction given by the Rev. Rona Tyndall, pastor of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.
“Our community is so grateful for our military’s brave men and women and for their willingness to answer the call to serve,” said Verga. The mayor said his late father, Navy veteran, veterans advocate and former state Rep. Anthony J. “Tony” Verga, who died in March, was there in spirit, noting he was wearing his father’s Navy lapel pin.
“So, hi dad,” Verga said to applause.
Tarr’s remarks delved into the unwritten stories of fallen service members’ diaries.
“‘This is what happened when I went to basic training or I shipped out,’” Tarr said. “And then at one point, for them, there is no more story because they perished. That may not be the end of the diary because there could have been pages that were dog-flapped for the future for saying ‘What I would like to do, this is what I aspire to do. This is what I’m hoping is going to happen when I return from service.’”
Tarr said in some way we can carry on their stories, saying “our freedom continues because they gave, they gave service and they gave their lives.”
Ferrante advocated for Chipperini to become the full-time veterans services director.
“I know you are the interim director right now and, you know, I don’t how people in the audience feel, but I’d love to see …”
“We love her,” said someone in the auditorium as the audience applauded.
Toward the end of the ceremony, Chipperini thanked Amvets Post 32, VFW Post 1624, American Legion Post 3, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74, Gloucester Lodge of Elks Lodge 892, Daughters of the American Revolution, the World War II Committee, the mayor and the Fire and Police departments for wreaths on display at the front of the state to be placed later at city memorials.
