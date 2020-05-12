The city's Reopening Task Force met last week to identify how the community will move forward during this pandemic.
"The City of Gloucester has taken significant, unprecedented precautionary measures to limit person-to-person contact and to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "The formation of this task force is an extension of those plans as we develop a framework to slowly reopen and recover from this pandemic."
Made up of city administrators, business owners and health care providers, the city task force will evaluate Gov. Charlie Baker's Reopening Advisory Board's plan and strategy for how best to safely to reopen the local economy based on Gloucester's unique needs.
The meeting focused on identifying subcommittees that will play a role in obtaining local input from residents, businesses, and stakeholders.
The subcommittees that were created are:
Business Groups, covering retail, manufacturing, office, fishing, and the harbor.
Tourism, covering lodging, arts, theater, and water-based recreational activities.
Food Establishments and Bars.
Recreation and Open Spaces.
Special Populations, looking at the homeless, substance use, and group homes.
Youth, including sports, camps, recreation, summer school, internships, and day care.
Religion, cultural, private social events.
Each subcommittee will have access to an infection control specialist, human resources representative, and a procurement specialist to help with their relevant planning efforts.
While they plan to meet over the next several weeks, the city's Task Force and subcommittees are looking for public input to ensure local ideas, concerns and questions are considered as they work to develop a Gloucester reopening strategy.
"Public feedback will be a critical component to this task force's final report," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "Nobody knows Gloucester better than its residents and business. Send in your comments for consideration. We're all in this together. We can't plant to reopen without hearing from you."
Comments can be submitted to reopening@gloucester-ma.gov and will then be forwarded to the appropriate subcommittee chair for review.
MEET THE TASK FORCE
Karin Carroll, city public health director.
James Destino, city chief administrative officer.
Jill Cahill, city community development director.
Sal DiStefano, city economic development director.
Carol McMahon, city assistant emergency management director.
Ken Riehl, chief executive officer, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce
Barbara McCarthy, registered nurse and Northeast Health Symptons enterprise risk officer, Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Robert J. Gillis, Jr., president, Cape Ann Savings Bank.
Elizabeth Carey, executive director, Discover Gloucester.
Taylor Hedges, Gloucester Economic Development and Industrial Corporation member, The Event Company.
Edward Ackerly, senior manager, environmental health and s afety, Applied Materials.
Matt Beach, market analyst, Applied Materials.
Laurie Labrie, president, Integrated Human Resources.