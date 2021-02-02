Gloucester requests speed reduction on Leonard Street 

Gloucester's City Council agreed to forward a letter to the state recommending a speed reduction on Leonard Street.
The City Council voted unanimously last month to forward a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) requesting that the speed limit on Leonard Street be reduced from 30 to 20 mph. The letter is to be accompanied by a speed study, letter of recommendation from police Chief Ed Conley, and a certificate vote of the City Council.
The request for a speed reduction comes after enough Annisquam residents voiced safety concerns and even created a bumper sticker campaign "20 is Plenty in SQM" to encourage people to drive more slowly in the village.
“It is very much a grassroots support of all of Annisquam and for the safety of all the pedestrians,” Councilor Val Gilman said, who brought it to the attention of the Ordinance & Administration Standing Committee at the beginning of the month.
Two speed studies concluded that while fewer than 10% of vehicles exceeded the speed limit, asking the state for a speed reduction would not hurt as Leonard Street is a "curvy stretch of road and does not have sidewalks," city Traffic Commission Chairman Robert Ryan explained.
The city has to petition the state to get 20 mph speed limit signs because the requested speed is 10 mph slower than what is currently allowed. Gilman explained that if the city wanted to get a 30 mph speed limit sign, which is the current limit on Leonard Street, there would be no need to petition MassDOT.
