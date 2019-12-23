Gloucester resident Kyle McWilliam-Lopez joined the Red Cross in 2018 after Hurricane Irma barreled through Florida as a community recovery specialist.
He helped implement a long-term recovery program for those who were affected by the category 5 hurricane.
"Ever since then, I have fallen in love with the organization and their mission," McWilliam-Lopez said.
Now, after two years of serving with the Red Cross in a variety of roles, McWilliam-Lopez has been selected as the new executive director for American Red Cross' Northeast Massachusetts Chapter.
"We are pleased to have Kyle as our new executive director in the Northeast," said Holly Grant, the Massachusetts regional chief executive. "Kyle's background and commitment to serving people made him an excellent choice. Kyle will help the Red Cross build and maintain strong relationships with North Shore communities and communities in the Merrimack Valley.
In his new position as executive director, McWilliam-Lopez is motivated to help the communities of the Essex and Middlesex counties better understand what the Red Cross does.
"A lot of people know about the Red Cross in terms of what we are doing on the larger level, and that is an important part our mission, but a lot of people don't know that Red Cross helps across Massachusetts every day," McWilliam-Lopez said.
The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that works to prevent and releive suffering all over the world through disaster relief, blood donations, training and certifications, and international and military services.
"The Red Cross is doing a lot every single day," McWilliam-Lopez explained. "I am so proud to serve the Red Cross and the communities in the Northeast and I am looking forward to bringing people together and helping those who are affected by disasters."
A heart for service
At a very young age, McWilliam-Lopez was inspired to help others who were in need.
"Coming from a military family, public service was instilled in me as a core value," McWilliam-Lopez said.
While he did not pursue a military career, McWilliam-Lopez' interests did bring him to work for AmeriCorps and later the PeaceCorps, where he worked in Bolivia.
While in Bolivia, McWilliam-Lopez served as an agricultural and small business development specialist, an experience that he considers to have been "transformational."
"Becoming a community leader really changed my life," McWilliam-Lopez said.
After his service in the PeaceCorps, McWilliam-Lopez worked in business development where he helped bring clean solar energy to households and manage a tech ecosystem network and workforce development initiative with a regional economic development non-profit in Monterey, California.
McWilliam-Lopez moved to Gloucester, his wife's hometown, just over a year ago while serving the Red Cross as a recovery and Emergency Management Agency relationships support specialist.
"It was the family goal to make it back to the Northeast," McWilliam-Lopez said, adding he is excited to be here. The couple have two children, and McWilliam-Lopez is avid golfer.
New focus
Moving to Massachusetts has been an adjustment for the California native.
"This is my first year going through all the seasons," McWilliam-Lopez laughed. "I am from Northern California where there is a very mild climate and there is really only one season."
He has also noticed cultural differences between the West and East coasts.
"The people on the Northeast are much more direct. which I find refreshing," McWilliam-Lopez said.
As he enters into a new position one month early of a new year, McWilliam-Lopez is focused on the people the organization serves.
"I am going to be focused on really building relationships and enhancing the Red Cross connection to all of the communities in the Northeast as much as possible," McWilliam-Lopez said.
A part of that focus is finding volunteers to help the organization continue to serve those in need.
"There is a lot of opportunities for people to get involved," McWilliam-Lopez said.
McWilliam-Lopez will work in the Peabody office until May when he’ll move to the Lawrence office when the Peabody location closes.
More information regarding volunteering with American Red Cross can be found at https://www.redcross.org/local/massachusetts/volunteer.html
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
