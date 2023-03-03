Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga announced Friday in an automated message that due to the impending snow storm, an on-street parking ban will take effect Friday at 8 p.m. and remain in effect through 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
Parking is available in municipal and school parking lots with the exception of East Veterans Elementary School, but it is at one’s own risk. The mayor also urged residents to clear snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property and shovel out hydrants at or near their homes.
Rockport‘s overnight parking ban will go into effect starting tonight at midnight and will end Saturday at 6 a.m. During the winter parking ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads between midnight and 6 a.m. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the resident lot on Broadway. Per town by-law, residents are required sidewalks of snow immediately following the storm.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the “odd” numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.