Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow early. Becoming windy with snow and sleet late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow early. Becoming windy with snow and sleet late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.