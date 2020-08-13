The Gloucester and Rockport school committees were meeting Wednesday evening to decide how to reopen their respective schools this fall in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gloucester School Committee was to vote on a final plan on the primary learning model for each school level. That plan proposed that preschool meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O’Maley Innovation Middle School have a full enrollment hybrid, and Gloucester High School run a split-day hybrid. But there was an outcry against the plan at a public forum held Monday evening.
The Rockport Public School Committee was hosting an online public forum Wednesday about school reopening scenarios. It will meet again Thursday night to finalize the plan.
Districts are expected to submit their final reopening plans to the state Department of Elementary & Secondary Education by this Friday, Aug. 14.
Both meetings were still going on at press-time.