GLOUCESTER – All seven candidates vying for four available at-large council seats agree they want to make sure the city is constituent and customer service oriented.
On Tuesday night, the At-Large Forum brought incumbents including James O'Hara, Jennifer Holmgren, and Melissa Cox to the Gloucester Stage Company.
New to the at-large stage were Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, Peter Cannavo, Joseph Ciolino, and former Chief of police John McCarthy.
As there are many artists and small businesses who have contributed to and live in the city of Gloucester, candidates had much to say about future support for community members.
For Ciolino, updating things such as sidewalks and maximizing space downtown could be key to improving Gloucester's small business environment.
"I have a dream," said Ciolino. He went on to explain the possibility of bringing facilities, such as the Gloucester Stage Company, closer to the center of the city.
Cox said Gloucester is already doing a lot.
"We already do a lot as a city without interfering with businesses, but providing more opportunity for businesses to thrive," said Cox.
She referenced block parties such as the Sidewalk Bazaar and the Schooner Festival.
With all the celebratory festivals that take place in Gloucester, McCarthy is concerned with what happens in the off-season.
"We need to try and recruit events in the off-season to support these businesses when times are slower," said McCarthy.
McCarthy also suggested a trolley system to transport visitors to different locations within the city.
While he acknowledges cleans streets and parking improvement will help with tourism, O'Hara is more concerned with housing the artists who provide the culture to their city.
"Housing is a tremendous problem," said O'Hara.
"These artists are struggling," continued O'Hara. "We as a city have to work to make housing more affordable."
DiMercurio-Sicuranza, and Cannavo and Holmgren said they believe there needs to be more support for young people in the city.
"We have way more opportunities now than ever to work to our strengths and to make sure that we are welcoming a healthy diversity of voices," said DiMercurio-Sicuranza.
DiMercurio-Sicuranza said earlier in the forum that his priority is getting younger people involved city-wide.
"When we want to talk about more support, we have to look to kids," said Cannavo. "It is important to keep the kids first because they are going to be the next generation to pass on the baton."
Holmgren seeks to support the Gloucester public schools for the betterment of the city's future.
"They [students] are our future economic drivers of this city," said Holmgren. "They are the ones who are going to have the smarts and the power to lay the foundation for our future."
Having a short amount of time to discuss a variety of topics, a show of hands by candidates revealed that Ciolino and O'Hara were the only two who were in favor of eliminating the CIP tax rate differential between businesses and personal taxes this year.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.