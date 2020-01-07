The city of Gloucester's website, gloucester-ma.gov, is getting a fresh new look.
After years of the same drop-down menus and side bars, Gloucester's official city government website is undergoing a redesign with the hope that users will be able to navigate and access city information more efficiently.
"We have made significant investments in information technology that provide more convenient, useful functions for our citizens," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said at the city's inauguration ceremony last week. "As we work to create more customer friendly tools, we are excited that we will soon launch a redesigned city website in the first quarter of this year. The new website will make navigating the city government much easier."
In the fall of 2019, IT Director James Pope and his team began brainstorming how to improve the government's website.
"The first website you could call 'busy.' There is a lot of stuff on the front page and a lot of calendar items," Pope said.
The team's solution: a redesigned site with consistent content and new features to keep the public up to date on what is going on in Gloucester.
"It is a new look to a lot of the same content and we are adding new stuff as we have identified it," Pope said.
Pope said the search option is the most important component of their website, followed by sections on trash, snow and beaches, and how to pay a bill and apply for a permit.
"If they are coming to our website, the search is front and center," Pope said, pointing to the new look of the government's home page.
With 12,961 users visiting the site this past December alone, accessibility is key for the city's vision.
"We are trying to make it a little bit easier for people to find what they need," Pope said. "It is mobile friendly, where the current one is not."
This includes phones, tablets, large and small monitors.
The redesigned website does have a few new features for users to peruse.
The city will be incorporating a new page called 'Public Notices' on the site where people will only need to go to one spot for everything related to community events.
"We are trying to make it a space for everything," Pope said.
The second addition to the website is an event mapper that will help users navigate what is going on in the city as it is happening.
"We have a map where we can actually draw areas on, whole street segments or a blocked-off part, a park, or a whole section of town, and be able to label what is happening there," Pope explained.
Pope used St. Peter's Fiesta, snow removal, construction, and road races as examples of events that would show up on the live map.
"We are trying to be more proactive in getting that information out there in a nice, easy to digest way," Pope said. "We are building that from scratch to add to this website."
The cost for the redesigned website came to $5,025.
"It was a very time-intensive project, but wasn't particularly an expensive project because it was an upgrade," Pope said.
While the city's website is getting a new look with a few new tools, the vendor who is assisting in the redesign has been around for a while.
For roughly ten years, software platform CivicPlus has been working with the city to manage and improve the website.
"You will find their name attached to a lot of municipal websites," Pope explained.
CivicPlus also works with Newburyport on its government website.
CivicPlus was not the only partner in the website's redesign. Photographer Sean O'Laughlin of Cut Bridge Productions provided aerial shots of the city.
"I was out filming City Hall for the intro to our documentary 'Pride of Gloucester' when the mayor and a couple of staff saw me filming and asked me to take some of City Hall," O'Laughlin said.
Before the redesigned website can be launched to the public this quarter, Pope explained that the city needs to focus on quality control for the site, reviewing what is already done, making final edits, and collecting additional photographs for high-profile spots on the site.
"This website will hopefully be a more pleasant experience," Pope said. "We are trying to meet the needs of all of our users that visit the website."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
