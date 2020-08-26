Members of the public sounded off about Gloucester Public School’s reopening plan at a School Committee meeting on Wednesday night.
Two weeks ago, the committee voted unanimously to kick the elementary, middle and high school year off with a “hybrid model,” which will see students alternate between in-person and remote learning each day of the week. Preschools will see a full opening. Parents will still have the choice to keep their children home for full remote learning as well.
The Gloucester Teacher’s Association and some parents have been pushing back on this hybrid reopening model. Last week, they held a protest against the School Committee’s plan at Grant Circle. The GTA argues the aging school buildings are not up to the task, particularly the ventilation systems. They also claim school officials have not provided them with enough information about reopening, which has left many feeling uneasy and unsafe. The GTA is in favor of starting the school year off remotely and phasing in the hybrid model at a later date.
During open comment period near the start of Wednesday’s meeting, GTA President Cynthia Lanzerdof-Carney stated the GTA’s reopening plan is the safest and provides highest quality education plan for students, and what the School Committee is proposing is “dangerous.” Matthew Lewis, a Gloucester schools' social studies teacher, said he had “concerns about the qualifications of buildings” and that teachers “want to return to see our students, but we cannot due so until we’re safe.”
Mary Ann Boucher, who described herself as having “spent every breathing moment at School Committee meetings,” said the public has been “told over and over that the schools are some of the worst in state. How can you now tell them now that buildings are safe?”
In response, during a reopening update discussion, Superintendent Ben Lummis stated all seven school buildings will be in compliance with current DESE requirements by the time the school year starts.
“We’re trying to get students in while transition rates are so low,” he said, pointing to the Baker administration naming Gloucester and many of its surrounding communities on Cape Ann as “low risk” for COVID-19.
School Committee Vice Chair Melissa Prince said the DPW is “working 24/7 to get these schools to DESE requirements and beyond.” She further claimed the complaints about the building’s HVAC systems are based on a 2014 report from Dore & Whittier Architects in Newburyport. According to Prince, a follow-up report published the following year found the airflow issues had been mitigated. She called for both of these reports to be released to the public.
Committee member Joel Favazza also confirmed the “air quality concerns have been addressed.” Despite the problems the district’s school buildings have, he said, they are still safe to host students this upcoming school year. These two claims “aren’t mutually exclusive,” meaning the district isn’t “talking out of both sides of their mouth.”
At the time of publication, the meeting is still ongoing with public comment on the high school reopening plan.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.