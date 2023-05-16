Gloucester Police Officer Peter Sutera could be considered one ace of a school resource officer, having just been named the recipient of the 2023 Floyd Ledbetter National School Resource Officer of the Year Award by the nonprofit National Association of School Resource Officers.
“Officer Sutera’s hard work and dedication to his job have been recognized on a national level, and I think I speak for everyone when I say we are very proud of him,” said Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley in a prepared statement.
Sutera, 42, is also well known as the partner to Ace, the department’s community resource dog. In order to break down barriers between resource officers and students, he also helped come up with two popular programs, SRO_Gaming and the Youth Anglers Summer Program.
Together, on any given school day, Ace and Sutera can be found bringing a measure of comfort to students in the hallways and classrooms at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street, or at one of the seaport’s elementary schools.
Sutera said the news of the national award left him humbled and in disbelief. He said he knew he had been nominated, but that a month later he got a call out of the blue from the organization telling him the news.
“And I still didn’t believe it,” Sutera said.
“This acknowledgement of SRO Peter Sutera speaks to the great work Pete and Ace do day in and day out at the elementary and middle school grade levels in the Gloucester school system,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the Community Impact Unit, in a statement.
“I am so pleased that Officer Peter Sutera has been recognized as the top School Resource Officer in the nation. With the help of his sidekick Ace the Dog, Officer Sutera has done great work at O’Maley and our elementary schools supporting students, families, and our staff,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, in an email.
Gaming and fishing
Sutera, a member of the department’s Community Impact Unit, and Gloucester High School Resource Officer Mike Scola came up with the idea for SRO Gaming. The two school resource officers play interactive games online with students to help form connections between students and police officers, and among students who are playing the games online who then connect in school.
Sutera also came up the Youth Anglers Program, now heading into its third summer, which brings dozens of kids out for a half-day of fishing in the department’s Police Boat. He said the success of these programs was due to his colleagues from the Community Impact Unit, including Officer Joe Parady and Scola.
“This is such a well-deserved recognition for Officer Sutera,” said Mayor Greg Verga is a statement. “It speaks volumes of the incredible work being done in Gloucester to support our students and youth. Officer Sutera is a welcomed face in our schools, and I know our students look forward to seeing him and Ace in the halls and their classrooms.”
The National Association of School Resource Officers plans to present Sutera with this award and others on June 30, in Indianapolis as part of its annual National School Safety Conference.
“Officer Sutera has truly closed gaps between law enforcement and youth through multiple initiatives of his own creation,” said NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady, in a statement online.
Growing up in Gloucester, Sutera attended Beeman Elementary School and O’Maley before graduating from Gloucester High in 1999. Today he’s a father of three: Ophelia, 4, Alexander, 8, and Zariah, 9, with his wife, Caterina “Trina” Sutera.
Sutera studied criminal justice at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Salem State University. He has a background in teaching having taught at a former special education residential school in Ipswich before he became a police officer. While at this school, he saw how a comfort dog could help shape students’ behavior for the better, which led him to coming up with the idea for Ace for the police department.
“The stuff he does is amazing,” Sutera said of Ace.
Ace partnership
Sutera became a reserve officer in 2005 and a full-time officer in 2009. He has been working as a school resource officer for seven years. He has handled Ace for the past couple of years.
“It’s not easy,” Sutera said of being a school resource officer, “but at the same time it’s probably the most rewarding of two jobs combined that I can think of.”
“I think it’s awesome,” said O’Maley sixth-grade teacher Mary Beth Quinn about Sutera. “It’s funny because I think our kids like Ace as much as they like Mr. Sutera. It’s a close second,” she laughed.
Ace, she explained, makes (Sutera) so much more presentable so kids kind gravitate towards the dog then gravitate towards Pete, which is nice.”
“It (Ace) helps kids calm down,” said sixth-grader Chloe Kousoulos, who turns 12 in June. “If they need help doing something or if they need a walk or something.”
Jacoby Numerosi, 12, who takes part in SRO Gaming, said the program helped him connect with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s nice inside and outside of school,” said Numerosi of Sutera.
